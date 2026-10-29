Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Drops Honest Quote Ahead of Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off their bye week and will take on the depleted Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Both teams are in desperate need of a victory, as the Commanders enter at 1-4-1 while the Eagles sit at 2-5.

Ahead of the matchup, Washington star quarterback Jayden Daniels addressed the recent criticism of his on-field decisions and acknowledged that some of his mistakes have cost the Commanders.

Daniels Drops Honest Quote on Criticism

Taking accountability for some of his miscues against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers over the team’s last two games, Daniels noted that he’s his own biggest critic.

“I mean, like everybody’s going to have their opinion and there’s stuff I could’ve been better at, and you know, I didn’t play a perfect game at all,” Daniels said, via JP Finlay. “And I’m not one to say I went out there and played the most perfect game and you know, I don’t have no room to grow and improve so I’m constantly always my biggest critic. Win, lose, or draw… if I have a great game, if I have a bad game I’m always my biggest critic. There’s always plays that I felt like I left out there and there’s plays that I made and you try to minimize that gap.”

Jayden Daniels: I’m always my biggest critic…There’s always plays I feel I could have made https://t.co/tblcOwBw8f — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 28, 2026

Daniels’ 2026 Season With Commanders

In his third NFL season, Daniels has been highly effective when on the field, even with some lapses in game management.

He enters Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles having completed 64.7% of his passes across four starts. He’s thrown for 759 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing 25 times for 213 yards and two scores.

In three regular-season starts against the Eagles, Daniels has completed 61.0% of his passes for 613 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, posting a 90.7 passer rating.