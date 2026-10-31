Insider Confirms Commanders Worst Daron Payne Fears With Latest Injury News

The Washington Commanders have struggled with injuries on their way to a 1-4-1 start to the 2026 campaign, but with the team enjoying its bye week in Week 7, they received an opportunity to get some players back on the field. Unfortunately, the opposite has happened right before the team returns to action for Week 8.

On Friday, reports emerged indicating that Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne had suffered a serious foot injury that was likely going to result in him landing on injured reserve at the very least. Washington feared that the injury was of the season-ending variety, and according to one insider, that ended up being exactly what happened.

Source: Commanders DL Daron Payne did in fact suffer a season-ending Jones fracture during Friday’s practice. https://t.co/CAc9dacEO6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2026

Payne has been a key cog along the Commanders’ defensive line ever since he was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowler in 2022, Payne has consistently been one of the best players at his position since arriving in the league, and while he doesn’t always post gaudy numbers, his impact is hard to miss.

One of the best things about Payne is that he is almost always available. He’s never missed more than two games in a single season, and when considering how high a level he plays at when he’s on the field, that’s a pretty important development. Through six games this year, Payne racked up 14 tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup.

Washington was dealt a brutal blow when it was revealed that Payne’s incredible showing of his durability had come to an end. An injured reserve stint was always likely, but now it appears as if Payne’s season is over, as he suffered a Jones fracture in his foot that is going to result in him missing an extended period of time.

Source: Commanders DL Daron Payne did in fact suffer a season-ending Jones fracture during Friday’s practice,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

How Can the Commanders Replace Daron Payne?

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive tackle Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders reacts after recording a safety during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Losing Payne hurts for a couple of reasons. Obviously, his production on the field will be missed, but with Washington having won only one game this year, Payne was emerging as one of the top trade candidates across the league. Now, he’ll be staying put, and with his contract up at the end of the season, he very well may have already played his last snap for the Commanders.

With Payne out, Tim Settle will step up and replace him at the center of Washington’s defensive line. Settle can hold his own, but he isn’t the same caliber of player that Payne is, so the Commanders will have to figure out how to replace his production. The team will be back on the field for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.