Historic News on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Emerges Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1 entering Sunday night’s pivotal NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also struggling at 2-5.

Washington is coming off a bye and showed some fight the last time it took the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The Commanders rallied in the second half of their Monday Night Football matchup but fell just short, losing 23-17.

Ultimately, Washington’s success rests largely on the shoulders of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is 0-3-1 in his four starts this season. Still, he’s been effective when healthy and on the field, despite the team’s struggles.

Historic News Emerges on Daniels

According to NFL Media NFC researcher John Todd, Daniels has joined some rare company through the first four games of his season.

He’s just the eighth player in NFL history to record at least five passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first four games of a season.

Among those eight quarterbacks, Daniels is the only one whose team didn’t record a win during that stretch.

The other quarterbacks on the list are Jalen Hurts (2025), Josh Allen (2024), Brock Purdy (2023), Russell Wilson (2019), Drew Brees (2018), Daunte Culpepper (2003) and Milt Plum (1960).

Jayden Daniels is the 8th player in NFL history to have 5+ pass TD, 2+ rush TD and 0 INT in his first four games of a season. He is the only one of those players to not have a winning record in that span, let alone 0 wins https://t.co/JAUgX1zwg2 — John Todd (@JohnToddNFL) October 30, 2026

Daniels Reveals What He Needs to Improve

Despite playing good football, Daniels has made some costly decisions during games, and those mistakes have taken center stage over the past few weeks.

Still, it appears he’s used the bye week to reflect on his performance and identify what he needs to improve. He revealed that area earlier this week.

“Having urgency in and out of the huddle is the biggest thing for me, where I can grow even more,” Daniels said during a Wednesday press conference. “It’s getting up to the line of scrimmage and giving us more time to dissect and have an idea of what the defense is presenting and what they’re doing. That’s the biggest thing, the communication in and out of the huddle.”