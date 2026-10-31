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Washington Commanders Get Major Update on Possible Jonathan Taylor Trade

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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The biggest name being thrown around in trade discussions this week is Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor.

These conversations heated up even more after the Colts dealt two of their best players, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, for draft capital.

Several teams have been rumored in the possibility of making a move for Taylor, including the Washington Commanders. On Saturday morning, a major development emerged regarding Taylor’s status.

Colts Open to Moving Taylor

Everything over the last handful of days about whether the Colts would trade Taylor has been purely speculation, which is understandable.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the Colts are now actively open to trading Taylor. And mentioned that several teams have already reached out in hopes of landing the Pro Bowl running back.

Schefter’s report read, “The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told @RapSheet and me. Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing.”

Are the Commanders in the Mix?

Among the teams listed by Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Commanders were not included. Yet, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t call now that Taylor is officially available.

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s report shared.

That said, the Commanders are 1-4-1, not much better than the Colts at 2-5. Making a trade of this magnitude and giving up several draft picks doesn’t seem like the most logical move. Even with Washington desperately needing an improved rushing attack. The team is especially thin at running back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Washington Commanders Get Major Update on Possible Jonathan Taylor Trade

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