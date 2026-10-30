Washington Commanders GM Provides Injury Update on WR Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are coming off a bye week, and the last time we saw them play, they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

During the first half, Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered what appeared to be a gruesome knee injury. He was carted off the field and did not return.

McLaurin was later diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Commanders GM Provides Update on McLaurin

Appearing on Junk Radio Friday morning, Commanders general manager Adam Peters provided an update on McLaurin.

Peters revealed that McLaurin will undergo surgery Friday to repair the torn patellar tendon. Afterward, the veteran wide receiver will begin his rehabilitation process as he works toward returning to the field for the 2027 season.

Adam Peters told @JunksRadio that Terry McLaurin is having surgery today. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 30, 2026

Jayden Daniels’ Comments on McLaurin’s Injury

After the scary incident unfolded during Monday night’s game, it quickly became clear that McLaurin had suffered a serious injury. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels recently spoke about the impact the veteran wide receiver has had on him.

Daniels has had McLaurin by his side throughout all three seasons of his NFL career. The veteran receiver has also been one of his most consistent targets whenever they’ve shared the field.

“He’s a brother to me. It sucks. You see how hard he works … Praying for Terry,” Daniels said postgame. “He’s been there for me through a lot since I came into this league, the adverse times I went through last year and so far this year, and he’s been right by my side. I love Terry and appreciate him a lot.”

McLaurin’s NFL Career With the Commanders

Drafted out of Ohio State in 2019, McLaurin has become one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler who has maintained his production despite the quarterback turnover Washington has experienced since he arrived.

Now in his eighth season, McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards five times. Across his career, he’s recorded 513 receptions for 7,191 yards and 42 touchdowns.