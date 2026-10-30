Jon Gruden Makes Bold Jayden Daniels Prediction Ahead of Commanders-Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a bye and desperately need a victory. They sit at 1-4-1 ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia is also in a difficult position, sitting at 2-5 while dealing with a plethora of injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Ahead of the matchup, longtime NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden discussed the upcoming NFC East showdown during his weekly “Gruden Family Football Show” with his brother, Jay.

Gruden Makes Bold Jayden Daniels Prediction

While both teams have some clear question marks, the Commanders have one major advantage in Gruden’s eyes: their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels. The Eagles, meanwhile, will be without Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season.

Gruden believes Daniels is poised for a huge performance Sunday night and will lead Washington to a much-needed victory.

“I expect Jayden Daniels to tear these guys up,” Gruden said. “What bothers about Philadelphia is there defense… I don’t see nothing. They’re going to get smoked by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. I think this is a get back on track game for the Commanders and anything can happen. The East is still wide open. But Jayden Daniels in the second half against the 49ers, just watch that tape and you’ll see this kid winning in the pocket. He can win the pocket. And when the pocket breaks down we know what he can do.”

THE GRUDEN FAMILY FOOTBALL SHOW WEEK 8 IS LIVE NOW! Watch here: https://t.co/bkT4P8d9Gz https://t.co/1owZLaGJtK — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) October 29, 2026

Daniels’ 2026 Season With the Commanders

In his third year with Washington, Daniels has faced some criticism for his in-game decision-making over the past two weeks.

However, overall, he’s been effective when on the field this season. Through four games, Daniels has completed 64.7% of his passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also rushed 25 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

In three career meetings against the Eagles, Daniels has completed 61.0% of his passes for 613 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.