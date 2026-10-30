Commanders DT Daron Payne Injury Update: Pro Bowler Out for ‘Foreseeable Future’

The Washington Commanders got brutal injury news on Friday when $90 million Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne suffered a serious foot injury in practice that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

“Commanders standout DT Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury today in practice that will knock him out for the foreseeable future and likely land him on IR,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Payne will undergo more evaluations tomorrow. But another tough blow for Washington. There is a possibility that Daron Payne has played his last down in 2026. Brutal.”

Payne, the Commanders’ 1st-round pick in 2018, is in the final season of a 4-year, $90 million contract.

“A horrible development for Washington,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

“Unreal,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on X. “Another injury. DT Daron Payne suffered a foot injury today in practice, per source. The injury is considered significant enough that he may land on IR.”

Injury Kills Trade Value for Daron Payne

For the Commanders, Payne’s injury not only puts a nail in the coffin of their playoff hopes — they’re 1-4-1 and facing a run of must-win games — but also any hopes the team may have had of getting valuable trade capital back by trading him before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

The Commanders face the Eagles in Week 8 on a primetime game on Sunday Night Football.

“Daron Payne was a name to watch at the trade deadline but this injury likely takes him out of play there for the Commanders and other teams,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Called NFL’s ‘Top Trade Candidate’ Before Injury

On October 2, ESPN’s Dan Graziano put Payne at the top of his list of possible NFL trade candidates.

Payne is on track to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and will find a robust market waiting for him — think something along the lines of a 2-year, $40 million contract.

“If the Commanders aren’t in the NFC East race by midseason, their 2018 first-round pick could be of interest to teams looking to fill holes along their defensive lines,” Graziano wrote. “If the Commanders aren’t tumbling out of contention by November, they could also be the type of team that’s looking to trade a veteran player for another, potentially dealing a guy who isn’t part of their future for a player they believe could be. Or maybe they could look to strengthen a different position. There are a lot of ways the season can still go in Washington, but it might need to stay active in order to keep its playoff hopes alive.”