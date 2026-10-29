Chiefs Get Intriguing Insider Take on Commanders’ Stefon Diggs

With a 1-4-1 record, the Washington Commanders have reason to consider moving veteran players before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Trading players who don’t fit into their long-term plans could help Washington add draft picks and build toward future success.

Stefon Diggs is one player who could be available. The veteran wide receiver is playing on a one-year contract and Washington brought him in to complement Terry McLaurin, but the two haven’t had the chance to form the expected pairing.

With the Commanders potentially shifting their attention to next season, trading Diggs could make sense. Teams chasing a playoff spot may be looking for help at wide receiver, giving Washington an opportunity to turn his departure into future draft capital.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer shared his thoughts on whether Diggs could be a fit for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The one that’s fascinating to me is whether you can get Stefon Diggs out of Washington,” Breer said during an Ocr. 28 appearance on “The Herd.” “There are jobs on the line in Washington, so I’m not sure they’ll be willing to give him up, especially after they lost Terry McLaurin for the year.

“But the idea of Diggs working with Mahomes really intrigues me. Here’s why: I think there’s a specific fit there. You look at Diggs with Josh Allen and Drake Maye. The reason he worked with those two guys is that he’s the ultimate scramble-drill receiver.”

Why Commanders’ Stefon Diggs Makes Sense for Kansas City

Moreover, Breer went into further detail regarding why someone like Diggs would make sense for Kansas City aside from the fact that the team needs wide receiver help.

“[Diggs] is such a smart player, and he’s so good in space and at finding dead spots in zones,” Breer added. “He was great for Josh Allen as a young player. He was great for Drake Maye as a young player. Given the way the Chiefs play, Diggs would make a ton of sense.

“If you could draw it up, that’s one option. I don’t know if Washington would be willing to give him up, but if Washington loses another game or two and falls a little out of the race, maybe that’s someone you make a call on.”

Chiefs Floated as Potential Trade Destination for Stefon Diggs

Recently, in an Oct. 28 article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided floated the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential trade destinations.

“That team is not the Commanders, who, again, have the worst record in the NFC. Diggs turns 33 years old in late November and is on a one-year deal,” Rotman wrote. “Given those factors, Diggs likely wants to join a contender, and the Commanders should be eager to get whatever they can for a receiver unlikely to be on the team next season.”

With the Chiefs needing wideout help due to injuries, a move for Diggs would make sense. Meanwhile, the Steelers are in a tight race in the AFC North, so a move for the veteran could help tip the scale in their favor in regards to who wins the division.