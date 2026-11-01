Commanders Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1 entering Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While you’d think they’d be sellers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, the NFC East remains somewhat wide open, and there have been rumors about Washington potentially trying to make a splash.

One name that feels like a long shot at this point but has been linked to the Commanders is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Whether Commanders general manager Adam Peters would be willing to go all in to acquire a premier running back, something Washington is desperately lacking, remains unknown. He’d likely need to see something from the team on Sunday and perhaps even next week before committing to becoming buyers at the deadline.

Commanders Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Taylor

Nonetheless, Washington at least knows what it would likely take to land Taylor in a trade.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Colts are looking for something similar to what the San Francisco 49ers gave up to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

That means landing Taylor would likely require a second-round pick and several additional picks. The 49ers gave up a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick to acquire McCaffrey.

“In 2022, the 49ers traded second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey,” Schefter shared on Sunday. “The Colts would seek a similar compensation package from teams looking to acquire Jonathan Taylor.”

In 2022, the 49ers traded second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. The Colts would seek a similar compensation package from teams looking to acquire Jonathan Taylor. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Commanders Not Mentioned Among Latest Suitors

After the Colts made it clear on Saturday that they’re open to trading Taylor, the Commanders were not among the teams reportedly showing interest.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz on Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals have contacted the Colts.

As of now, the asking price remains a bit high, but a trade is still “more likely than not” to happen.