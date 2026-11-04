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Washington Commanders Urged to Trade for Running Back on Winless NFL Team

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Kimani Vidal #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders enter Week 9 of the NFL season with a 2-4-1 record.

While that usually would indicate a seller’s position at the upcoming trade deadline, Washington sits just two games back of first place in a wide-open NFC East.

With that in mind, if the Commanders believe they have a legitimate shot at winning the division, they could choose to be somewhat aggressive before Tuesday’s deadline.

One position where Washington could use some help is running back. The team currently has both Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve, leaving Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler as its primary backs.

Commanders Urged to Trade for Chargers RB

On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder offered predictions for all 32 teams ahead of the deadline.

For the Commanders, ESPN identified Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal as a potential trade target.

“One spot at which Washington could use an upgrade is running back. Commanders running backs have amassed minus-69 rush yards over expected, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Vidal has minus-2 RYOE this season as part of a three-man backfield in Los Angeles, but he flashed promise with 58 RYOE last season,” Walder wrote in his reasoning.

Vidal’s 2026 Season With Chargers & NFL Career

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Vidal has yet to take over as a team’s primary running back, but he has shown he can handle a larger role.

Omarion Hampton has held the starting job for most of the 2026 season, but he hasn’t produced consistently in his second year.

As for Vidal, he has 29 carries across seven games for 132 yards and a touchdown, averaging a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He also has nine receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Over the course of his career, Vidal has started 11 of the 30 games he’s appeared in. He has 930 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 227 attempts, while hauling in 30 receptions for 248 yards and three scores.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Washington Commanders Urged to Trade for Running Back on Winless NFL Team

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