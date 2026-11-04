Commanders’ Veteran RB Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The list of Washington Commanders who have suffered season-ending injuries grew on Wednesday with running back Jeremy McNichols — a scourge on the roster that began when NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a season-ending torn triceps in training camp.

“Jeremy McNichols is out for the season and facing potential surgery, as are Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“Commanders RB Jeremy McNichols is out for the season and faces potential surgery,” Jay Daniels MVP wrote on its official X account. “Add McNichols to the list of Washington players who have suffered season-ending injuries.”

Long and Winding NFL Career for Jeremy McNichols

McNichols, 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, is in his 10th NFL season — he was a 5th-round pick (No. 162 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In those 10 seasons, McNichols has seen every inch of the country while playing for 10 different teams: the Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers (twice), Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans (twice), Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Commanders.

He’s been an effective backup for the Commanders the last two seasons, with 746 yards from scrimmage and 5 touchdowns, including over 200 rushing yards each year.

Commanders’ Leading Rusher on Injured Reserve

McNichols was pressed into an even bigger role when the Commanders’ leading rusher, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, went on injured reserve on October 19.

“Washington has placed RB Jacory Croskey–Merritt on IR along with OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in five games, but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. He led the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie in 2025. Washington will turn to veterans Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler to carry the load in the backfield.

The Commanders, 2-4-1, have a murderer’s row of games on the horizon beginning with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, followed by primetime games against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11.