Anaheim Ducks’ Early-Season Special Teams Advantage Has Disappeared

The Anaheim Ducks have lost four straight. In that span, one of their greatest strengths has turned into a weakness.

Anaheim’s power play was so good earlier in the season that it is still 11th in the NHL at 22.58 percent heading into Wednesday. Through the first five games of 2026-27, Anaheim scored six times on the power play. Six goals is currently the average number of power-play goals all 32 NHL teams have scored through an average of nine games played.

Anaheim hit the six-goal mark in five games across 16 opportunities. In the four games since? The Ducks are 1-for-15 on the power play. Their final power-play goal to date came vs. the Calgary Flames on Oct. 13, meaning the Ducks are 0-for-10 in matchups vs. the Boston Bruins and against the New York Rangers and Islanders.

Considering the Ducks’ 5-on-5 play has yet to pick up this season, they need the power play to resurrect itself. Anaheim has a 7.9 shooting percentage at 5-on-5, 18.7 expected goals for (xGF), and 15 actual goals scored. All three rank below the NHL averages of 8.9, 19.8, and 19.

If the Ducks have any advantage at 5-on-5, it’s in high-danger chances. They have 79 on the season with a 10.2 conversion percentage. Those numbers are nine above the league average in chances, and 2.1 percent higher in conversions. Should Anaheim keep struggling on the power play, they must find better ways to create more high-danger chances.

Anaheim Ducks’ Penalty Kill Has Also Reached A Standstill In Losing Streak

Incredible special teams play was a secret to the Ducks’ early-season success. Anaheim’s PK stopped 16 of 18 of its opponents’ opportunities in its first five matchups. That was an 88.8 penalty-kill percentage early on. In Anaheim’s previous four games, the Ducks’ penalty kill has had 15 more opportunities. But they have stopped opponents just 10 times.

Once again, looking at 5-on-5 numbers, the Ducks need their PK to step up every bit as much as they need their power play to get going again. Anaheim has a .906 save percentage at 5-on5, which is .5 percent below the league average of .911.

While their xGA and aGA are on par with the NHL average of 19.8 and 19, the Ducks have given up 221 scoring chances and 76 high-danger chances. Both of these numbers are below the league average of 200 and 70.

They have also allowed eight goals on high-danger chances. That gives opponents a 9.5 shooting percentage when they create high-danger chances against Anaheim. That puts Anaheim 1.2 percent below the league average of 8.3.

Ducks Can Resurrect Their Special Teams Play On Thursday

The next leg of Anaheim’s road trip features a showdown against the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey has been up-and-down so far on special teams, and it is tied for 19th in the league with a 20.00 power-play percentage.

The Devils have struggled on the penalty kill, with a PK unit that ranks 26th at 70.83. It only takes one game for Anaheim to turn the corner on special teams, and that should ease up the pressure on their 5-on-5 play.

While the Ducks have been consistently bad on special teams, starting with that upset loss vs. the Flames, they have also shown they can be consistently good. Regaining that consistency in the right direction could begin on Thursday night.