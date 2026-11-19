The Carolina Hurricanes are enjoying an excellent stretch, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with a 16-3-2 record through 21 games.

Rod Brind’Amour’s team is coming off a successful two-game series against the Seattle Kraken in Finland, winning the first game 4-1 on November 12 and the second 5-1 on November 14.

Ahead of Thursday, November 19’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, ESPN’s Adam Gold spoke with Greg Wyshynski specifically about what Carolina still needs to improve despite its strong start to the season.

Here’s what they said.

Gold: ‘I Think It’s the Third Pair’ When Asked Where the Hurricanes Must Improve

Gold first said, “So, where’s an area where you think, yeah, that’s it? Because I think there are a couple of areas they need to get better.”

Wyshynski responded, “I’m curious where you think they need to improve. From an outsider’s perspective, they’re pretty good.”

“And again, it’s remarkable how much talent they’ve retained year over year. You look at the forward group, and it looks exactly the same. Obviously, the (Alexander) Nikishin situation has been resolved.”

“As long as the goaltending continues to be okay, they’ve shown they can kind of outkick their coverage when it comes to goaltending anyway, given the team playing in front of them.”

“I’m not sure where the areas of need are for this team. Where do you think they are?”

Gold added, “I think it’s the third pair. I love Juuso Välimäki. He’s played really well, to the point where they allowed Mike Reilly to leave.”

“I know the organization hated having to put him on waivers, but they had no other option. Välimäki was never going to clear, and neither was Reilly. But Välimäki has outplayed Reilly.”

“I do think they’re very left-handed, though. I’d love to see a right-handed defenseman who could play either alongside Shayne Gostisbehere on the third pair or alongside Jaccob Slavin on the top pair, allowing Jalen Chatfield to drop to the third pair.”

“Chatfield is going to play 20 minutes a game because of his defensive ability, speed, and penalty-killing acumen.”

“But I think they could use an upgrade on the right side of the blue line, personally, unless Nikishin really kicks on, in which case they can get by this year. But I’m not sure what the chances are of Nikishin being here next year.”