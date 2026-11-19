Sean Walker is enjoying a career season with the Carolina Hurricanes, especially when he is playing in front of the home crowd.

Carolina has been one of the best home teams in the NHL. The Hurricanes have also been cruising to multi-goal wins left and right.

Those milestones have had a tremendous effect on Walker, who enters Thursday’s matchup with 11 points and three goals in 21 games. That puts Walker on an 84-game pace for 44 points and 12 goals, a career-high in both categories.

Per EdgeHalla, Walker’s production at home has been nothing short of game-breaking. Nine of his 11 points and two of his three goals have come during home games — including the Global Series in Finland.

While EdgeHalla labels “Splits under 10 games are marked “small”: too few games to separate skill from luck,” Walker’s home production is close to “skill.” Should he enjoy another stellar performance at Lenovo Center on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, that home production could threaten to become a season-long scoring trend.

Sean Walker’s Brewing Career Year Has Come With A Twist

Despite Walker posting big numbers, especially at home, most of his production has come outside the power play. Walker has averaged 29 seconds on the power play per game, and roughly 10 minutes for the season. Just one point has come on the man advantage, showing how effective Walker has been at even strength.

It will be interesting to see if this trend continues throughout the season. Walker is a defenseman who has never been known for his point production. Yet he has put up most of that production without being involved at 5-on-4.

It’s also easy to argue that Walker has been Carolina’s most complete defenseman early. Only Shayne Gostisbehere has more points than Walker in the defensive rotation, with 16. But Walker is averaging 21 minutes a game as opposed to Gostisbehere’s 17:54.

Walker has also landed 23 body checks, blocked 41 shots, and stolen the puck 11 times. One reason Walker has been so effective? He has helped Carolina create opportunities in the offensive zone.

With a Corsi For Percentage of 60.0, Gostisbehere (65.7) is the only defenseman who has played in all 21 games who is ahead of Walker. But 75.0 percent of Gostisbehere’s starts have occurred in the offensive zone, compared to 52.1 percent for Walker. This heavily indicates how well Walker has been moving the puck against opponents.

Carolina Will Be Even Tougher To Stop At Home With Players Like Walker

The Hurricanes have already proven how deep they are with their relentless scoring early in 2026-27. Add a player like Walker, who can average a point per game on home ice, and it will make few teams capable of getting the best of Carolina at Lenovo Center.

This isn’t to say Walker and Co. won’t struggle through a bad outing and stumble at home. It will inevitably occur. But when a defenseman with a serviceable, at best, two-way game is playing so well on home ice, it’s hard for opponents to even know where to begin stopping Carolina.

That will be something worth watching as Carolina faces off with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night. The same goes for when they square off with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.