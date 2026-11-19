Seth Jarvis hasn’t seen as much ice time in the 10 games he has been back in the Carolina Hurricanes‘ lineup. It hasn’t mattered.

Jarvis’ 16:00 average total ice time is his lowest since his rookie season in 2021-22. That year, he averaged 13:53 with Carolina and posted 40 points in 68 games.

Jarvis has been a revelation since, with 66-plus points in each of his last three seasons. Between 2023-24 and 2025-26, he has averaged at least 18:45 of ice time, which explains his uptick in points.

With nearly three minutes less ice time in 2026-27 through 10 games, Jarvis may not need to be on the ice so often. Not only has Carolina been convincingly taking care of opponents; their deep scoring units mean that star players and those in the main supporting cast don’t always need to skate 18-19 minutes a game.

Players like Jarvis will still rack up their production. Heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, Jarvis has done just that, with nine points and two goals.

Seth Jarvis’ Production Has Not Come With The Hurricanes On The Power Play

What’s more? Jarvis has been producing mainly at even strength, with just eight and a half minutes of power-play time. Last season, Jarvis spent 222.4 minutes on the man advantage in 71 games, or just over three minutes per game. This season, it has been about 51 seconds a game.

It’s no surprise that eight of Jarvis’ nine points have come at even strength. As for the ninth point? It was a short-handed assist.

That said, if Carolina needs Jarvis on the man advantage, he would make for a tremendous asset. Jarvis had 21 power-play points and five goals at 5-on-4 in 2025-26. At this point? Jarvis not spending much time on the power play drives home how effective the Hurricanes have been on the man advantage.

Carolina’s power play remains one of the better units in the league. Heading into Thursday night, it is tied for eighth, at 25.35 percent.

It is almost unheard of to have a power play that clicks so well; one of the better assets on the man advantage hasn’t spent much time on it.

Carolina Would Do Well To Keep Jarvis On Short-Handed Units

The opposite has been the case when Carolina is playing at 4-on-5. Since returning, Jarvis has seen nearly 18 short-handed minutes and has been on the ice for just one goal allowed at 4-on-5. He also has a 90.0 on-ice save percentage.

Jarvis has been a scoring machine when opponents are on the power play. It has made him a game-changer when Carolina is short-handed. Over the last two seasons, Jarvis was on the ice for 21 goals allowed. He was also on the ice for 16 of Carolina’s short-handed goals.

Since the 2022-23 season began, Jarvis has 12 short-handed goals and 17 total short-handed points. Not only is he one of the best forwards on Carolina’s penalty kill, but he has also routinely made opponents pay for mistakes by either scoring short-handed goals or helping a linemate finish sequences.

Jarvis looks like he will be every bit as effective on the penalty kill now that he has reacclimated heading into the season’s second quarter. Maybe he won’t see the same amount of ice time overall or much time on the power play. But expect Jarvis’ production to remain consistent.