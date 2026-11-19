While there is still a wealth of time left in the 2026-27 NHL season, the St. Louis Blues haven’t gotten off to the best start, and in such a competitive Central Division, it’s not far-fetched to believe they may try to offload some players later in the season.

Perhaps their biggest trade chip is goaltender Jordan Binnington, who carries a $6 million cap hit under a six-year, $36 million contract.

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, but according to a recent trade rumors piece by BleacherReport.com, the Canes could still be in the market for a netminder.

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Does This Hurricanes-Blues Trade Pitch Check Out?

BR.com writer Lyle Richardson recently named the Hurricanes as a ‘top landing spot’ for St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington:

“They’ve had solid goaltending from Pyotr Kochetkov, who’s enjoying the best start to a season in his career, with numbers ranking among the best for starting goalies. Kochetkov seems to have put his previous inconsistent play and last season’s injury woes behind him. However, if they flare up again, the Hurricanes might need some help, especially if Brandon Bussi doesn’t overcome his rocky start to this season. Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky isn’t afraid to make bold moves if necessary. Binnington could be an option if Kochetkov and Bussi struggle during the second half of the season.” Here’s a trade pitch that the Hurricanes could offer to the Blues for Binnington: Hurricanes receive: G Jordan Binnington

Blues receive: Alexander Nikishin, Eric Robinson, prospect Joel Nystrom

If you remember back to the drama surrounding Alexander Nikishin and his trade request, the Blues were thought to be an interested party in his services. Well, if St. Louis decides to offload Binnington, they could kill two birds with one stone by acquiring Nikishin, while finally getting rid of Binnington’s contract.

Look, the Hurricanes don’t necessarily NEED to upgrade at any position right now, but here’s the thing: the way the Hurricanes play seems to only make their goalies better. Nobody around the league is saying that Pyotr Kochetkov or Brandon Bussi are among the most talented netminders in the league, but Carolina’s forecheck is so strong that it allows its goalies to play with much less pressure.

So while Binnington may not be having the best campaign (hence why he’s featured in trade rumors), joining the Hurricanes may be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Stanley Cup champion goaltender.

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