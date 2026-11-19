The Chicago Blackhawks have received bad news about star forward and team captain Connor Bedard after his latest injury.

Bedard suffered a shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period of that game and never returned to the ice.

Now, the team may be without Bedard — who missed the start of the season due to a shoulder injury, as well — for a considerable amount of time.

Blackhawks Weighing Surgery for Connor Bedard

According to Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill, the team is currently weighing the pros and cons of rehab vs. shoulder surgery for Bedard.

“Blashill says Bedard and the Blackhawks are weighing the pros and cons of rehab vs. surgery right now.”

“Right now, kind of collectively as a group, we’re still gathering information, weighing the different decision process between rehab and surgery. Once those decisions are made, then I’ll have more for you after that,” Blashill said.

Blackhawks reporter Ben Pope added that Bedard will not play with the team during its three-game road trip as it gathers more information about his injury.

“He won’t play tonight or on the three-game trip regardless.”

Blackhawks Will Miss Connor Bedard

Regardless of how long Bedard is out of the Blackhawks’ lineup, the team is going to really miss him, as he’s their team captain and best player.

Said Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane: “No matter how long he’s out or we’re missing him, it’s going to be a big void. He’s our best player, our captain, our leader. It’s tough to replace. His competitiveness is something that really brings up the room, and (he) competes in such a great way with the way he plays. You’re not going to be able to replace him; however, I think more guys will get more opportunity and transfer a little more ice time.”

The Blackhawks are surely praying that they can get away with Bedard just needing rehab instead of having surgery, which could potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. We’ll see what happens, but right now, things aren’t looking good for the Blackhawks.