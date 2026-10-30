Blackhawks Coach Identifies Troubling Difference in Loss to Red Wings

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ string of playing uninspired hockey continued in Thursday night’s loss against the Detroit Red Wings.

Per Dave Hogg of NHL.com, Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said following the game:

“We just had too many players who weren’t close to being good enough. I think we’ve had a lot of games this season where we did a lot of good things and beat ourselves with critical mistakes. “Tonight wasn’t that at all. It’s a step backward.”

Chicago has seemingly taken two steps back for every step it takes forward, and 2026-27 is no different. Their 4-1 loss to a Red Wings team that is facing a ton of outside noise is the latest example.

On Thursday, Detroit outclassed Chicago in every phase of the game. While the Hawks took a 1-0 lead at 5:59 in the first period thanks to Connor Bedard and matched Detroit with eight shots on goal, it was all downhill from there.

The Blackhawks posted 11 shots on goal in the final two periods. All four goals they allowed came in the game’s final 34 minutes. Detroit crushed them in the faceoff circle; they committed four penalties, and they let the Red Wings outmuscle them.

It is easy to see why Blashill is so frustrated with this group that has a solid blend of young and veteran talent. Further, Chicago is the only other team in hockey that has accumulated a single-digit points total. The rebuilding Vancouver Canucks are the other.

Blackhawks Underlying Numbers Tell The Whole Story

While Blashill has watched the Blackhawks underperform, Chicago’s overall numbers are a fine example of what he is talking about. The Blackhawks have scored just 27 times, which, heading into Friday, is 15 goals under the league average of 42. They have also allowed 48 goals, six over the NHL average.

What’s worse? The special teams units. While Chicago’s penalty kill is a smidge below average at 78.05, their power play has converted just four of its 40 opportunities. That translates to a 10.0 power-play percentage.

Through 13 games, Chicago has shot the puck 281 times, or 21.6 times per game. They have also allowed 394 shots, which averages to 30.3 per contest.

At 5-on-5, the Blackhawks have shot just 7.6 percent. They have a 43.9 Corsi For Percentage, a 40.0 Scoring Chances For Percentage, and a 38.7 High-Danger Chances For Percentage. Chicago has converted just 3.9 percent of those high-danger chances.

None of the above statistics are inspiring, so there has been little to get excited about. As for Blashill, the message is simple: The Blackhawks need more players capable of playing good hockey more consistently.

Not All Bad News For Chicago After 13 Games

If there is good news for the Blackhawks, it is that they have plenty of seasoned veterans who can keep overseeing this transition. Patrick Kane, Teuvo Teravainen, and Tyler Bertuzzi have been part of successful NHL franchises.

Jordan Greenway and Bowen Byram know what it is like to be part of a rebuilding team, given their experiences in Buffalo with the Sabres. They also know how quickly a team can turn its fortunes around.

Connor Bedard (seven points in seven games) is also back in full force. He will lead the young core that should, at some point, make dramatic improvements as 2026-27 wears on. While things have gone from bad to worse, leading to Blashill’s latest comments, it doesn’t mean there isn’t any hope in Chicago.