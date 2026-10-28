Blackhawks Could Make a Splash Soon Amid Slow Start

The 2026-2027 season has gotten off to a rocky start for the Chicago Blackhawks. The team has posted a disappointing 4-8 record through the first 12 games of the campaign. The results have gotten marginally better since the return of captain Connor Bedard into the lineup. However, the squad still is not performing at the level that was expected by management heading into the season. This could lead to movement soon as the team looks for a spark to right the ship.

Blackhawks Could Execute a Major Trade in Near Future

Insider Frank Seravalli appeared on CHSN’s pregame show last night ahead of the Blackhawks matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. Seravalli had this to say regarding whether general manager Kyle Davidson would be willing to be aggressive on the trade market: “I’m told Davidson is ready to (shake things up). I’m told he’s been active on that front, inquiring specifically about acquiring shoot-first, scoring wingers with size around the NHL…mark that pretty high on their priority list.”

The Blackhawks have had a long list of items that have negatively impacted the team’s performance. One of the biggest issues has been a lack of offensive scoring production. Chicago’s leading producer is Patrick Kane, who has recorded one goal and seven assists in 12 games. Bedard ranks second on the team with two goals and four assists, despite missing the first six games of the season due to injury. This is a team that is starving for offense up front.

Philadelphia Flyers Could be a Trade Partner for Chicago

The question is which teams would make the most sense for Davidson to swing a potential trade with? The Philadelphia Flyers could be one to watch from this regard. The Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco mentioned the Flyers are another team that is actively assessing the trade market: “Speaking with team sources, there are two players of interest from the Flyers’ side on the Blackhawks, to varying degrees. Frank Nazar is one name that came up while in discussion with Flyers sources Monday. The other name is center Oliver Moore.”

The dilemma that Chicago faces here is that they will likely not be able to make a major addition to their team without making a significant sacrifice in return. In a hypothetical trade with the Flyers, there are a few intriguing pieces for the team to consider. Owen Tippett is one that jumps off the page as a player that fits the type of mold that Chicago is looking for. Would Davidson be willing to give up a core piece like Nazar or Moore to get the job done? Considering both players have recently signed long-term extensions with the club, that is questionable. The answer comes down to just how desperate the Blackhawks are at the moment. The pressure is on for this team to perform after years of living in the basement. Davidson has to be careful about how he goes about that process of improving the team when it comes to balancing long-term success versus short-term gain.