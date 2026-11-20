The Chicago Blackhawks have been hot in NHL trade rumors. The ongoing chatter has posited that the organization is in search of a scoring winger to support Connor Bedard.

However, the recent Connor Bedard injury could very well change that entire landscape for Chicago.

Beyond the injury itself, the Blackhawks may need to look for a center instead of a winger. Without Bedard, the Blackhawks clearly have a hole to fill down the middle. But even when their captain returns to the lineup, the team will need to figure out what to do. And it seems that the likeliest move at this point will be to shift the 21-year-old from center to the wing. If the organization does go down that path, the need for a solid middle-six center will become more evident.

The problem is that there is a massive shortage of such forwards in the NHL. Unlike other organizations, however, the Blackhawks have an advantage. The team has much more trade capital to work with.

That situation could facilitate a potential trade for GM Kyle Davidson. One has to wonder, nonetheless, whether the Blackhawks may need to find a veteran center who could line up with Bedard, should the plan be to eventually move the team’s franchise player to a less demanding position.

Without Bedard Down the Middle, Chicago Will Need Top-Line Center

The previous assessment makes sense if the plan is to permanently shift Connor Bedard to the wing. The idea does have one major issue: Assuming the organization goes in that direction, it will suddenly need a top-line center. Unless the team could procure one, it would just be senseless to make such a move.

Beyond Dylan Larkin, there is no indication that a top-line guy is available in the market. There might be a couple of options opening up in the coming seasons. The growing sense in Chicago, however, is that the team needs to do something about the situation now.

That pressure may keep Bedard playing down the middle, even if he does not take another faceoff in his career ever again.

Blackhawks Will Need Guys Who Can Take Faceoffs

So, let’s assume that Connor Bedard remains at center. That situation would mean that the team will need guys who can take faceoffs in his place. As such, a scoring winger that comes into the mix to play with Bedard should also be able to handle faceoffs.

That adds an extra box to check for Davidson. Yes, finding such a winger would be much easier than a top-line center. Although, the Blackhawks will likely remain in a holding pattern at the moment. The current talk is that Bedard will miss the next batch of games until there is more concrete evidence of the extent of his current injury.

That’s why Davidson can’t really pull the trigger on a deal now until he’s sure what will befall Bedard. The worst-case scenario would be season-ending surgery. And if that’s the case, all bets will be off for Chicago. The organization will need to assess its situation moving forward, potentially punting on the season even less than two months into it.