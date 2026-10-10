Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Suspended For Multiple Games

Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar earned a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat during their recent game at UBS Arena.

Because he was ejected, it automatically triggered a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, and upon their findings, Nazar has learned his fate.

Chicago Blackhawks Forward Frank Nazar Suspended For Two Games For His Hit On Bo Horvat

Following his hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, Nazar learned his fate, and the Blackhawks will have to be without him for their next pair of games.

Nazar has earned the first suspension of his NHL career, a two-game ban.

“Chicago’s Frank Nazar has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head against NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat,” the NHL Department of Player Safety reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Right away, fans began chiming in with their reactions, with many voicing concern about the inconsistency with such punishments.

“We are OK with you giving these type of suspensions if you are consistent. The problem is that you’re not… and players/fans have no idea what to expect anymore,” one fan said.

“Illegal hits get you nothing if the player knows how to take the hit. But legal ones? Wait a minute…,” another fan said.

Another fan said, “Is the league not suppose to check anymore? Seems like his shoulder is level with his chest…. No elbow, didn’t jump. Maybe Horvat should be aware of his surroundings?”

This fan wrote, “Nazar should’ve activated the slow motion switch like they did on all those replays, then he could’ve adjusted that hit. Two games for not activating slow mo.”

Finally, this fan said, “To make sure we are clear. That’s two games but a slash to the chest (after a Slewfoot that your explanation video said was dirty) was worth six? Some rhyme or reason to these penalties would be great.”

Chicago’s Bo Horvat Has Been Suspended For Two Games

He won’t be able to play in Chicago’s upcoming contests against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins; he can return on October 15 against the Winnipeg Jets.

So far this season in four games played, Nazar has two goals with one assist.