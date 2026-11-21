After scoring 19 goals during a 10-game streak in which he found the back of the net every night, Cutter Gauthier finally ran out of magic on Thursday.

The 22-year-old forward saw his goal streak end at 10 games as the Anaheim Ducks were shut out 4-0 by the Colorado Avalanche.

Gauthier, who is three goals away from tying Teemu Selanne and Joe Malone for the most goals scored in a single month (20), finished the game with three shots on goal.

The Ducks, however, ran into a red-hot Scott Wedgewood, who stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season.

Cutter Gauthier’s Magic Meets Its Match: Scott Wedgewood and the Avalanche

Colorado continues to dominate Anaheim, with the Avalanche extending their streak to 12 consecutive games without a regulation loss, posting a 10-0-2 record during that stretch.

Despite missing Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Avalanche got contributions from across the lineup, with Nicolas Roy, Brock Nelson (twice), and Devon Toews all finding the back of the net.

Toews has also been enjoying an impressive season, already totaling 21 points in 23 games. The defenseman is on pace to surpass his 24-point total from last season.

After a scoreless first period, the Avalanche needed just eight seconds into the second to open the scoring. A defensive miscue by the Ducks along their blue line allowed Kadri to find Roy in the slot, and the Quebec native beat the goalie with a backhand shot.

Nelson then made it 3-0 before the end of the second period, first with an excellent one-timer on the power play. He then scored again, this time with a solid wrist shot from the top of the zone.

Nelson added an assist on Toews’ goal, as the defenseman finished off the scoring in the third period from the slot after receiving Nelson’s pass.