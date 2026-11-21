It had been an open secret. But now it’s official. It’s coming down to the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche in the Sidney Crosby sweepstakes.

The door is now officially open in Pittsburgh.

Kyle Dubas sent a very clear message Wednesday: the Penguins are ready to make moves. With a 7-11-2 record and the team sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the general manager has announced a fire sale.

He wants trades focused on the future, bringing in young players who can contribute to the next version of the Penguins. And in the middle of all this, there’s obviously Sidney Crosby.

The captain is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. If Pittsburgh decides to move him before then, Crosby himself would have to agree to a trade to a contender.

Dubas acknowledged that he had spoken with his veteran players about the organization’s situation and what could happen over the coming weeks. He also emphasized his tremendous respect for Crosby and said he would respect whatever decision the captain makes.

In a nutshell, Pittsburgh will trade him to whichever team he wants.

In an article published in the Toronto Sun, Bruce Garrioch identified the two potential destinations that could battle for the legendary forward: Colorado and Montreal.

Sidney Crosby to Avalanche? Colorado Faces Major Trade Hurdle

On the Avalanche’s side, Nathan MacKinnon is Crosby’s best friend. The idea of bringing the two superstars together in the same uniform would obviously be incredibly appealing. MacKinnon would certainly love to have his close friend alongside him as they try to win another Stanley Cup.

But Colorado has a major problem: its available assets. The Avalanche have already sacrificed a significant number of draft picks and young players to build their current roster.

They don’t own their first-round picks in 2027 or 2028. Their prospect pool is also extremely limited, and when you look at the organization’s top 10 young players, it’s easy to understand why Pittsburgh would never accept an offer from Colorado.

The first name is goaltender Ilya Nabokov, a 23-year-old playing for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL. Selected 38th overall in 2024, he possesses excellent mobility and impressive athleticism.

He enjoyed three strong seasons in the KHL before moving to North America. He’s an interesting prospect, but Pittsburgh doesn’t need another young goaltender, especially with Sergei Murashov already viewed as part of the Penguins’ future.

The second is Egor Shilov, an 18-year-old center selected 43rd overall in 2026. He scored 32 goals and recorded 82 points with the Victoriaville Tigres in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. His offensive talent is undeniable, but his pace of play and certain deficiencies away from the puck raise questions about his development.

Beckett Hamilton, another 18-year-old center, ranks third. Selected in the third round in 2026, he scored 24 goals and recorded 62 points in 67 games with the Red Deer Rebels. He has good speed, likes to shoot, and has shown promising offensive skills. He’s an intriguing young player, but remains a lower-tier prospect who needs further development.

The fourth is goaltender Tobiáš Tvrzník, an 18-year-old selected in the fourth round in 2026. At 6-foot-4 with good athleticism, he has some interesting tools. However, he’s still a goaltender who is a long way from the NHL.

Fifth is left-handed defenseman Mikhail Gulyayev, a 21-year-old selected 31st overall in 2023. He has excellent mobility, but his development is concerning. His playing time in Omsk in the KHL has been limited.

Colorado has a massive competitive advantage with Nathan MacKinnon, but Montreal has the assets to put together a much more complete offer for Kyle Dubas.

The Toronto Sun has now put Montreal and Colorado at the center of the conversation. Crosby will give his GM the opportunity to choose between the two teams.