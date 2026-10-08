Red Wings Trade Pitch Swaps Edvinsson for Young Bruins Star

The Detroit Red Wings are asking for a major return if they are to part ways with Simon Edvinsson. The star defenseman is currently without a contract after his previous three-year deal expired. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings would prefer to sign the blueliner to an extension. Nevertheless, the two sides are not close on an agreement.

Because of this, Detroit’s general manager Shawn Horcoff has fielded calls on a potential Edvinsson trade. Friedman, however, is reporting that Horcoff and the Red Wings have set a high price tag on the defenseman. “I’ve heard [Detroit’s] asked for some pretty big players in return,” Friedman said on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast. “Some top-end guys. So, if you’re going to make them do this now, it’s going to have to be something that makes them think.”

Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon has followed this report with a list of potential players Horcoff could want in return for Edvinsson. Perhaps most notably of the selected stars was Boston Bruins forward James Hagens. According to Dixon, the Detroit Red Wings would likely target the youngster if the Bruins truly want Edvinsson. If so, Hagens could become a future star center in Detroit.

“The rub for Detroit is Hagens has played the wing during his short, six-game NHL career and there are some doubts as to whether the five-foot-11 American would thrive up the middle matching up with the best centers in the NHL,” writes Dixon. “Still, if he hits his offensive ceiling, does it really matter which position he’s doing it from?”

Detroit Red Wings Could Find Value in Swapping Simon Edvinsson for James Hagens

The biggest question in this trade scenario for the Detroit Red Wings is whether the Bruins would really give up on Hagens now. Potentially shipping him to an Atlantic Division rival is another issue. Boston previously selected the budding star in the first round of the 2025 draft. Since then, he has only played nine total games for the Bruins (including three playoff matchups). So far this season, the youngster has two goals in four games.

Hagens is clearly highly rated in Boston, and GM Don Sweeney would have a difficult time sanctioning the trade. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman recently rated the forward as the Bruins’ top young player in the organization.

According to the analyst, the winger/center projects as a middle-six NHL player due to his “dynamic combination of skating and skill.” It is safe to say that the Detroit Red Wings could use such a player.

Dylan Larkin’s Future in Detroit Will Affect Edvinsson Trade

Hagens could fit into the Detroit Red Wings lineup in different ways. Assuming Horcoff eventually trades Dylan Larkin, the budding Boston star may be seen as a direct replacement for the former captain. Despite asking for a trade this past summer, Larkin was recently reintroduced to Detroit’s lineup. He grabbed a goal and an assist in his first appearance of the season.

If Larkin’s remains with the Red Wings, Hagens could be utilized as a winger in Detroit. This particular scenario likely intrigues Horcoff. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the veteran center is willing to stick it out with the Red Wings. Either way, the Bruins youngster could be the best young forward Detroit can realistically receive for Edvinsson.