Patrick Kane Reveals Honest Thoughts on Former Red Wings Teammate Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin saga looks to finally be coming to an end soon. Larkin will not be suiting for his Detroit squad ahead of their game versus the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. In fact, Larkin will not be playing at all until he is dealt from the team. This has put the pressure on Detroit to execute a trade in the near future to put this whole ordeal to a close.

Larkin’s former Red Wings teammate Patrick Kane recently reflected on his time playing with him. Kane is gearing up for his first game back in Detroit since leaving the team this past summer in favor of a Blackhawks return.

Patrick Kane has High Praise for Larkin

Kane met with Blackhawks reporter Kalen Lumpkins of the Chicago Tribune this week, having been asked about the Larkin situation in Detroit. Kane had this to say on Larkin: “He’s great. He’s awesome. He’s was so engaged every game, so intense, wanting to win. (He) really tried to pull everyone in with him. A lot of pressure on him there, for sure, within the organization, probably being from there, too. I can’t say a bad thing about (Larkin). He’s a special player, a special human. He was great to me when I first came into, and he’s a winner. I got nothing but good things to say about him.”

These are very complementary words from Kane. There was some speculation over the offseason that Larkin requesting a trade away from Detroit played a major part in Kane’s decision not to extend with the franchise. These comments would suggest otherwise as Kane seems to have genuine respect for his former Red Wings captain, with whom he was able to develop strong chemistry with on the ice.

Kane Anticipating Detroit Return

Kane was also asked about how he is feeling going into his first game back in his former home in Detroit. Kane shared his thoughts on what the reception could look like for him: “We’ll see. I mean, I guess you never know with Chicago and Detroit, right? Big rivalry,” Kane said. “But like I said, the fans were great to me there. So either way, whatever it goes, I understand, but I really loved my time there.”

The Red Wings fanbase was supportive of Kane throughout his three seasons with the team, suggesting that he should be received well by the crowd tonight. That could change with Kane returning to the rival side in Chicago, a fellow Original Six team that has always had a history with Detroit.

Over the course of his tenure in Detroit, Kane amassed 57 goals and 106 assists for 163 points in 189 regular season games. Disappointingly, he never had the chance to suit up in a playoff game with the team missing the playoffs over the course of his stint.

Something else to watch for in Kane’s return to Detroit is the potential for a major milestone that could be reached. Kane heads into today’s matchup with 899 career assists; he could record number 900 against his old team tonight.