Connor McDavid’s Hot Start Joins Elite Group of NHL Legends

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid’s hot start this season has seen him join an elite group of NHL legends.

McDavid has scored 31 points in just 10 games this season, and his incredible start to the season has him now in exclusive company when it comes to some of the greatest beginnings to an NHL season in the sport’s history.

Connor McDavid Joins Exclusive Group of Hockey Legends With Scoring Outburst

Per Sportsnet, McDavid’s 31 points in 10 games have him joining a list of three other hockey legends who have scored 30+ points in the first 10 games of the season, joining fellow Oilers great Wayne Gretzky, New York Islanders franchise legend Mike Bossy, and Pittsburgh Penguins icon Mario Lemieux, who accomplished the feat three times for the Penguins.

Connor McDavid On Pace to Break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL Points Record

Gretzky is the only player who has ever scored 200+ points in NHL history, with Lemieux coming close one time with 199 points.

Given that the scoring pace in 2026 is far less than it was back in the free-scoring 1980s, when Gretzky and Lemieux were running wild, no one could have ever expected someone to surpass the 200-point mark in the NHL again, let alone challenge Gretzky’s single-season points record of 215.

But right now, if McDavid continues his current insane pace of scoring points, he is on track to not only break Gretkzy’s record of 215 points, but to absolutely shatter it with 260 points, which is just mind-boggling to even consider.

Now, again, it’s very early in the season, as we are just 10 games in, and a lot can happen over the next 74 games for McDavid and the Oilers. If he goes into a slump or gets injured, then all bets are off.

But right now, McDavid is on pace to do something that no one else in the sport’s long history has been able to do, which is just incredible and speaks to how talented McDavid is.

McDavid was always compared to Gretzky as a prospect coming up, and now he is starting to really show that he is indeed the modern-day equivalent of “The Great One.”