Oilers Receive Critical Injury News On Veteran Forwards

The Edmonton Oilers have been anything but healthy in the early goings of the 2026-27 NHL season, as they’ve been without multiple veteran players because of various injuries.

Among the players that have missed time for Edmonton include Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Frederik Andersen, Jake Walman, Zach Hyman, Colton Dach, and Jason Dickinson.

However, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel for the club that will play five straight home games starting on Tuesday.

Multiple Edmonton Oilers Players Are Set To Return From Injury

According to NHL Insider Jason Gregor, not only will Hyman return for Saturday’s game, but Colton Dach and Jake Walman are likely to return; meanwhile, Jason Dickinson is getting closer.

Gregor wrote the following update on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Oilers injury update. Hyman will play tomorrow. Dach and Walman are very likely to play. RNH on track to return late next week v. CAR or TOR. Dickinson should return on homestand as well. Dach is on IR, so when activated, EDM needs to make a roster move. Could just put Dickinson on IR retroactive to last Tuesday and he’d be eligible to play this coming Tuesday.”

The Oilers have been without Hyman since the first game of the season, which was a 6-5 overtime loss to the divisional rival Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Nugent-Hopkins has yet to play this season after suffering an injury during a practice session shortly before the home opener.

The Oilers Were Defeated By The Utah Mammoth On Thursday

The Oilers suffered their first regulation defeat of the season on Thursday at Rogers Place, dropping a 4-2 final score to the Utah Mammoth.

The Oilers got goals from Leon Draisaitl and Shakir Mukhamadullin, but Utah’s Clayton Keller scored twice, while Logan Cooley and Barrett Hayton also scored during the game, powering the Mammoth to a win and halting Edmonton’s win streak.

The Oilers will get a chance to avenge the loss when they play the Mammoth again, this time at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.