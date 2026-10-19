Oilers Goalie Devon Levi Debuts Major Change in Practice

As part of the major changes to the Edmonton Oilers under the leadership of general manager Stan Bowman, the club acquired goaltender Devon Levi from the Buffalo Sabres.

Levi, who was once regarded by many as the potential goalie of the future for the Sabres, never got his full chance with the franchise, but he’s seeing regular playing time with the Oilers right now, especially in the absence of Frederik Andersen.

And during practice on Monday, Levi, who has already gotten rave reviews for his Oilers gear setup, debuted a notable chance that has fans talking once again.

Edmonton Oilers Goaltender Devon Levi Reveals Brand New Goalie Setup

During Practice on Monday, Oilers fans immediately took notice of the bright orange setup that Levi was wearing on the ice, which may be gear for the Hometown Remix uniform design expected to be released early next month.

https://x.com/dfoedmonton/status/2112231726454034448?s=20

Not only does Levi have new gear, but so does Tristan Jarry:

Fans immediately took to Levi’s new setup with rounds of approval.

One fan said, “Devon Levi always had style. His retro set in Rochester was 🔥”

Another fan said, “I wonder if they were told to make their hometown remix pads bold like that. All for it if that’s the case, will look cool asf.”

“new devon pads r clean asf,” another fan exclaimed.

So far this season, his first with the Oilers after being acquired from the Sabres in the summer, Levi has posted a respectable 4-1 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Connor McDavid Recently Praised The Play Of Devon Levi

Following a recent win over the Los Angeles Kings, Oilers star captain Connor McDavid, who is currently on pace to reach nearly 300 points scored thanks to a strong start to the season, praised the performance of Levi.

“He’s been great, honestly. Just such a calming presence in there,” McDavid said of Levi. “Makes the big saves, seems to make timely saves, which is half the battle with goaltending. He’s been really solid for us; we can be a little bit better in front of him for sure.”