Evan Bouchard Now Favored to Win Norris Trophy for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers superstar defenseman Evan Bouchard is now the favorite to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman.

Bouchard currently leads all NHL defensemen with 15 points in just seven games, which has him sitting fourth overall in league scoring among all positions.

With his strong start to the season, Bouchard is now the favorite to capture the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman for 2026-27.

Evan Bouchard the Norris Trophy Favorite

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Bouchard is the first defenseman listed in the Norris Trophy odds at +300 betting odds to capture the award. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche is the co-favorite at +300 odds, while Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild rounds out the top three at +400 odds to capture the award.

Makar has won two Norris Trophies during his NHL career, while Hughes has won the award once. But for Bouchard, this would be the first time in his career that he would take home the Norris Trophy if he can hold off the other contenders and claim the award at the end of this season.

Of course, there is still a lot of time left in the season, and things could change with these odds. But right now, based on how well he’s been playing to start the year, Bouchard will undoubtedly be among the Norris Trophy finalists when it’s all said and done, and if he can keep up his strong play, some down-ballot votes for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP are also possible.

Evan Bouchard Finished 4th in Norris Trophy Voting Last Year

Last season, Bouchard finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting, behind Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who won the award, Makar, who was the runner-up, and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, who came in third.

However, it is worth noting that Bouchard was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team, which is a huge feather in his cap.

Should he keep up his strong play, he’ll be on the NHL First All-Star Team, which is one of the top honors a hockey player can receive.