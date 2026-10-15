Oilers Have a Problem That Bouchard’s Historic Start Cannot Hide

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a terrific start, and Evan Bouchard is giving the organization another reason to believe its offense can be enough to outpower anyone.

But while Edmonton’s top blueliner is putting up historic numbers, there is a less encouraging story bubbling beneath the surface.

Edmonton has collected points in each of its first six games, going 5-0-1 while averaging 4.83 goals per game. Bouchard has been at the heart of that offensive explosion, recording 12 points through his first five appearances after opening the season with a hat trick and two assists against Vancouver. He became the first defenseman in NHL history to record five points in a season opener.

That is remarkable production, even by the standards of a team featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Yet the Oilers are also allowing three goals per game, and their team save percentage sits at .885, good for 22nd in the NHL. Their penalty kill is operating at just 73.7%, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

Those numbers do not mean Edmonton is in trouble. Far from it. The Oilers are winning, and their offense has been practically unstoppable. But there is a familiar question hanging over this team: Can Edmonton keep winning high-scoring games when the opposition starts finding ways to limit its offensive stars?

Bouchard’s hot start is a major asset. It just cannot be the answer to every problem.

Oilers Need More Than Offensive Firepower to Become a Contender

The Oilers have spent years proving they can score with anybody. McDavid and Draisaitl remain among the league’s most dangerous offensive players, and Bouchard’s emergence as an elite puck-moving defenseman gives Edmonton another weapon capable of changing a game in a matter of seconds.

The trouble is that high-octane offense can cover up defensive issues for only so long.

Edmonton’s league-leading goals per game are outstanding, but allowing three per contest puts pressure on the forwards to keep delivering. A couple of quiet nights from the top six could quickly turn comfortable wins into tight games, particularly against teams that can grind down the Oilers’ defense and make life difficult around the net.

The early results also suggest Edmonton has some work to do on special teams. Its 26th-ranked penalty kill is a concern, especially for a team that expects to make a deep playoff run. Opponents do not need to dominate at five-on-five if they can consistently capitalize on their power-play opportunities.

That is where the Oilers need to tighten things up. Better defensive structure, fewer costly turnovers and more dependable goaltending would help reduce the burden on their offensive stars.

Bouchard can contribute on both sides of the puck, but asking him to paper over every weakness is a recipe for trouble.

Evan Bouchard Cannot Be Expected to Carry Edmonton All Season

Bouchard deserves every bit of praise coming his way. His early production is not merely a hot streak from a depth defenseman; he has become one of Edmonton’s most important offensive drivers. His ability to create from the blue line makes the power play more dangerous and gives opposing penalty killers another threat to account for.

Still, the Oilers need to be careful about what his start is hiding.

Edmonton has enough talent to win games through sheer offensive firepower. But a championship contender needs to win when the power play goes cold, when McDavid and Draisaitl are held in check, and when the goaltending is asked to make a difficult save late in the third period.

That is the test Edmonton has yet to face consistently this season.

The encouraging news is that the Oilers have time to address their shortcomings before they become serious problems. Their offense is humming, Bouchard is playing at an extraordinary level, and the team has already shown it can win in different ways.

But the defensive numbers cannot be ignored simply because the standings look good.

If Edmonton can improve its penalty kill and bring down the number of goals it allows, Bouchard’s production could help turn a strong start into something much more meaningful. If not, the Oilers may once again find that scoring their way out of trouble is a difficult strategy to sustain when the stakes rise.