Ex-Oilers, Penguins Goalie Stuart Skinner Impacting NHL Trade Market

Stuart Skinner was discarded by the Edmonton Oilers and then again by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
He now appears to have found a home with the Winnipeg Jets, though, and it’s not just good news for his new team — it’s also greatly impacting the NHL trade market.
That’s because the Jets still have Connor Hellebuyck. He’s not playing and is waiting to be traded, but Winnipeg doesn’t appear to be in any hurry.
Especially now, the Jets don’t have to rush. They’re 4-1-1 and are getting great play in goal out of Skinner and his backup, Clay Stevenson.
For as long as that duo plays well, Winnipeg can hold out for a great offer for Hellebuyck. They don’t have to beg him to come back, and they don’t have to give in to a low bid.
If Skinner had come out of the gates allowing goals left and right, it might’ve changed the sense of urgency for Winnipeg. For now, they can be patient.
Stuart Skinner Impact
Not only is Skinner impacting the timeline but also the potential return.
Do the Jets actually need to get a goalie back in a trade for Hellebuyck? Maybe not anymore.
“Initially, it was believed any return for Hellebuyck had to include an established goalie,” Sportsnet’s Jeff Hamilton wrote in a new article on Wednesday. “While that still might be the case, the emergence of the Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson tandem could alter those plans. Skinner has meshed seamlessly with his new teammates and captured the hearts of the fan base, who have serenaded the 27-year-old with “Stuuu” chants even during routine saves.”
Skinner has played in plenty of big games in his career, but struggles with Edmonton in recent times had led him to be included in the Tristan Jarry trade with the Penguins. A small sample in Pittsburgh didn’t convince them to keep him around, either.
Winnipeg became his next NHL stop, and it looks like a good one so far.
Clay Stevenson Helps, Too
The Jets got Stevenson off of waivers before the season, and he’s paired nicely with Skinner.
“Stevenson was a late addition, plucked from the waiver wire as training camp rosters were finalized, but he brings an AHL resume that screams future NHL regular,” Hamilton writes. “It is a small sample size, to be sure, but strong goaltending has allowed (GM Kevin) Cheveldayoff to remain patient.”
The reality in Winnipeg is that a Hellebuyck trade is still likely to happen — it just hasn’t yet. And in that world, Skinner and Stevenson are going to matter for what happens next in Winnipeg. They’re playing bigger roles in the picture than they might’ve even imagined. The whole NHL is watching.
Ex-Oilers, Penguins Goalie Stuart Skinner Impacting NHL Trade Market