Ex-Oilers, Penguins Goalie Stuart Skinner Impacting NHL Trade Market

Stuart Skinner was discarded by the Edmonton Oilers and then again by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He now appears to have found a home with the Winnipeg Jets, though, and it’s not just good news for his new team — it’s also greatly impacting the NHL trade market.

That’s because the Jets still have Connor Hellebuyck. He’s not playing and is waiting to be traded, but Winnipeg doesn’t appear to be in any hurry.

Especially now, the Jets don’t have to rush. They’re 4-1-1 and are getting great play in goal out of Skinner and his backup, Clay Stevenson.

For as long as that duo plays well, Winnipeg can hold out for a great offer for Hellebuyck. They don’t have to beg him to come back, and they don’t have to give in to a low bid.

If Skinner had come out of the gates allowing goals left and right, it might’ve changed the sense of urgency for Winnipeg. For now, they can be patient.

Stuart Skinner Impact

Not only is Skinner impacting the timeline but also the potential return.

Do the Jets actually need to get a goalie back in a trade for Hellebuyck? Maybe not anymore.