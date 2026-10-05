Oilers Missing Control for Connor Hellebuyck Trade With Jets

The Edmonton Oilers could’ve approached the goalie position differently in the offseason.

Their moves left them with a trio of Tristan Jarry, Devon Levi and an injured Frederik Andersen.

Those decisions also may have left the Oilers with a goalie situation that could be tough to salvage.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can only lead to so many goals. At some point, the defensive end of the ice has to get the job done in Edmonton, too.

That’s why as the name Connor Hellebuyck has continued to float around as a trade candidate away from the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers have seemed like an intriguing landing spot.

The problem is that one important element is out of their control.

Oilers Missing Key Piece

The Oilers don’t have any control over whether Hellebuyck would waive his no-trade clause to come to Edmonton.

There was at least some doubt all along over the idea of Hellebuyck wanting to play for any team in Canada, not just Edmonton.