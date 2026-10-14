Oilers’ Schedule Takes Odd Twist — Alberta Isn’t Changing Clocks

The Edmonton Oilers are going to play games at slightly different times for most of this season.

That’s because, when it would be normally time to change the clocks in Alberta, the province is no longer making that move.

“When the clocks don’t change on Nov. 1, for the first time in our collective lifetime, our favorite winter pastime — watching our local National Hockey League team — will change as well,” writes Mark Spector of Sportsnet in a new article on Wednesday. “Game time changes at home. Games in California and Seattle (but not in Vancouver) start an hour later than they used to. A couple of 9 o’clock starts for Saturday Night Hockey games in Edmonton. And a bunch of Saturday afternoon matinees that we never used to get, a welcome spin-off from a provincial policy that was announced in late April, and likely caught the NHL schedule maker by surprise.”

Edmonton will be joined in this shift by the Calgary Flames, who are also in Alberta.

The clocks would normally change on November 1, but this year, Alberta will roll with the time it already is.

Why Isn’t Alberta Changing Times on Clocks?

Alberta decided that it will now operate under permanent, year-round Albert Time (ABT).

The clocks won’t “fall back” on November 1.

Instead, they remain on Mountain Daylight Time all year.

Other Western portions of Canada have already decided this is a better change for the flow of the day — British Columbia, Saksatchewan, Yukon and the Northwest Territories don’t change their clocks, either.

How Oilers’ Schedule is Impacted

Spector’s entire story for Sportsnet is fascinating, and you can read it here.

We’ll capture a few of the intriguing highlights here.

The Oilers have two home games starting on Saturdays at 9 p.m. local time, which they haven’t had before but were likely scheduled before the NHL’s schedule maker adjusted for the lack of clock change.

Edmonton also has five games starting past 9 p.m. local time on the road that fans tuning in from home will have to watch late — although this is something East Coast sports fans are used to, with West Coast games starting past 10 p.m. on the East Coast.

The Oilers also have four Saturday home games that start in the afternoon — two at 2 p.m. and two at 2:30 p.m.