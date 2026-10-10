Former Oilers, Canucks, Sharks Star Evander Kane Done $78 Million Career?

Evander Kane has enjoyed a career longer than most NHLers. Having played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks, Kane has played over a decade and 1,000 games.

However, things have been quiet on the Kane front recently. This begs the question: is his NHL career done?

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Evander Kane Doesn’t Have a Current NHL Contract

According to PuckPedia, Kane has signed five contracts in his NHL career. However, his most recent contract was a four-year, $20.5 million contract that expired this past offseason.

His career earnings have hit $77.81 million.

The 35-year-old forward has played 1001 regular season games. Kane recorded 339 goals and 309 assists for 648 points. Additionally, he collected 1278 penalty minutes while averaging 18:32 per game.

Kane had a strong playoff run.

The power forward played 97 playoff games, recording 55 points while averaging 17:55 of ice time.

The Latest Evander Kane Rumors

Despite not having a contract, Kane was rumored in early August to be linked to a few NHL teams.

According to Pro Hockey Rumors, the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild would be good fits for the veteran forward.

“The Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers are all in need of additional scoring oomph in their top-nine, while sitting just below the salary cap ceiling,” Gabriel Foley wrote. “Kane could bring that added punch to playoff-bound – or, playoff-hopeful – squads at a bargain price. He could also be a prime candidate for a professional try-out contract should teams want to test him in their environment before committing to a full season.”

Foley also explained what Kane could bring to an NHL lineup.

“More than bringing a grinder presence up the lineup, Kane could offer power-play upside even in his age-36 season,” Foley wrote. “He scored six points on Vancouver’s second power-play unit last season – as one of six Canucks forwards with at least 100 minutes of ice time on the man advantage. Kane checked the same box in his 2023-24 season with the Edmonton Oilers, where he scored seven power-play points.”

Reported Interest From the KHL

According to the online publication Sport Express, at least one KHL team was doing their due dilligence with the 35-year-old power forward.

“Ak Bars is interested in Canadian forward Evander Kane, Sport-Express has learned. The Kazan club is closely examining the 35-year-old forward, who previously played in the KHL,” Sport Express reported in early August.

“Kane already has KHL experience. During the NHL lockout of the 2012/13 season, the forward signed a contract with Dynamo Minsk. He played 12 games for the Belarusian team, scoring one goal and no assists. His efficiency rating was minus-8.”

One way or another, Kane is taking his time deciding his hockey future.