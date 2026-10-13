Oilers Trade Pitch Lands Flyers’ $70 Million Forward in Edmonton

With the Philadelphia Flyers’ disastrous start to the 2026-27 NHL season, rumors and speculation surrounding everyone on the roster are at an all-time high, and that includes forward Travis Konecny, who could be traded as a result of the very poor start.

Konecny carries a no-trade clause in his 8-year, $70 million contract with an $8+ million cap hit.

However, there are some teams in the NHL who might be welcome to the idea of taking on that contract, and one of them is the Edmonton Oilers.

In a recent rumor, the Oilers are being linked to Travis Konecny in what would be a massive trade.

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Flyers’ Travis Konecny Starting to Gain Traction on NHL Trade Circuit

As the NHL season progresses, if the Flyers don’t show any signs of life, all of their players are going to be featured on the ongoing NHL trade circuit, and in a recent article for NHLTradeTalk.com, Travis Konecny is being linked to the Edmonton Oilers:

“The Edmonton Oilers have a clear need for another right-shot forward capable of playing in their top six. Konecny could provide exactly that. His combination of offensive production, competitiveness and ability to play an aggressive game would complement either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. He would also give Edmonton another legitimate scoring option beyond its established stars.”

Within the Flyers organization, there is a growing frustration with the 29-year-old right-winger’s style of play recently.

Perhaps landing in Edmonton could be a nice change of scenery for Konecny, and would also benefit the Flyers by getting off his contract if he’s not fully bought into what the Flyers are trying to do.

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Is Travis Konecny A Good Fit for the Oilers?

Oilers fans, let me know in the comments if you think Travis Konecny would be a good fit in Edmonton if the team were to trade for him.

In 77 games played in 2025-26, Konecny posted 68 points (27 goals, 71 assists), so the offensive firepower is definitely there for the two-time NHL All-Star.

Konecny does not have a goal this season, but nor does really anyone on the Flyers, and he has been involved in the offense with three points.

As much as the Flyers may be frustrated with Konecny, it could go both ways, which would immediately spark more trade rumors across the NHL.