Edmonton Oilers Trade Pitch Nets Canadiens’ Kirby Dach for 22-Year-Old Left Winger

There is a lot of growing speculation around the National Hockey League that Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach could be on the move soon, as he’s been listed at the top of many ‘NHL trade candidate big boards’ across the internet.

If Montreal does decide it may want to offload Dach, a team like the Edmonton Oilers stands out as a potential landing spot.

There have been several reports that indicate the Oilers remain interested in Dach’s services.

Through five games played, the Oilers are 4-0-1 and look to be one of the strongest offenses in the National Hockey League.

Let’s take a look at what a potential trade between the Oilers and Canadiens could look like for Kirby Dach.

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Taking a Look at a Canadiens-Oilers Trade Pitch for Kirby Dach

Here is what a potential Canadiens-Oilers trade pitch could look like to send Kirby Dach to Edmonton:

Edmonton receives: Kirby Dach

Canadiens receive: 22-year-old LW Isaac Howard, Devon Levi

Isaac Howard is a 22-year-old left (or right) winger who is currently sitting on the fourth line of the Oilers’ depth chart.

Devon Levi is a depth defenseman who could help the Canadiens’ depth on the blue line.

This is a proposed trade framework, not a report of an actual offer. Howard is the kind of young offensive asset Montreal could target, although Edmonton would have good reason to protect his upside.

Dach’s value is complicated by his injury history and inconsistent availability. Montreal shouldn’t expect a premium first-round pick simply because of his potential, and Edmonton shouldn’t pay as if he’s already a proven second-line center.

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Will Kirby Dach Get Traded??

The next question becomes will the Canadiens even decide to trade away Kirby Dach??

Dach’s potential remains attractive: he is a big, right-handed center with offensive upside. However, injuries and his 15 points in 37 regular-season games last year create uncertainty.

Dach is on a one-year, $3.6 million contract, and if Edmonton is to acquire him via trade, they’d likely have to take on at least half of that number.

A new coaching environment or a more defined role could help Kirby Dach regain confidence and offensive consistency. Dach is attractive because of his potential, not because he’s currently a proven top-six scorer. His injury history makes him a gamble, which limits what Montreal can reasonably demand in return.