Hi, Subscriber

Oilers Urged By Insider To Make Simon Edvinsson Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Simon Edvinsson
Getty
Edmonton Oilers urged to make a trade for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson by NHL insider.

The Edmonton Oilers are not afraid to make deals under Stan Bowman. However, they have to be the right deals. One NHL insider believes that the right deal for the Oilers to explore right now is for Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

Following their Spencer Stastney for Filip Hallander trade, longtime Edmonton journalist and NHL insider Jim Matheson took to social media In a post that he shared on Thursday, October 8th, he shared his thoughts on how the Oilers should pursue the young Swedish defender, Edvinsson.

“If I am Stan Bowman, like many NHL GMs I am all over seeing what it would take to get Wings D Simon Edvinsson, a younger Ekholm. He would have to make money work but Edvinsson is 6’6” and 23 and top 4 D all day long. Might be pipe-dream but I am taking my swing,” Matheson wrote.

Edvinsson is a 23-year-old defenseman. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound blueliner is currently an RFA, having just finished his entry-level contract. In the 2025-26 season, he averaged just over 22 minutes per game in 72 games.

Edmonton Oilers Would Have Competition To Acquire Simon Edvinsson

Winnipeg Jets v Detroit Red Wings
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 31: Cole Perfetti #91 of the Winnipeg Jets tries to get a shot off next to Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on December 31, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Because of the public nature of Edvinsson’s situation, there are many suitors lining up for a chance to acquire the young defender.

NHL insider, Pierre LeBrun reported this information recently.

“Boston is among a long list of teams that has shown interest in Simon Edvinsson. Believe there’s at least 10 teams that have inquired. But those teams are being told by interim GM Shawn Horcoff that his preference remains trying to re-sign the RFA. The longer this goes on, obviously a trade becomes possible. But Detroit still wants to sign him. Horcoff has full authority from ownership to get an extension done with Edvinsson, who has been offered, long-, mid- and short-term deals. There remains a sizeable gap on salary,” Lebrun wrote on Thursday, October 8th.

Seeing a team like the Boston Bruins at the top of the list is not surprising. It’s reasonable to assume that about half the NHL would be interested in Edvinsson.

Potential Oilers On The Trade Block & The Latest Trade Rumors

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers
GettyEDMONTON, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Tristan Jarry #35 of the Edmonton Oilers in action during the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on September 29, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

As far as a potential trade goes, the Oilers have some players who could find themselves on the trading block. Stastney was one, before he was traded, but Ty Emberson is another name to keep an eye on.

As far as forwards go, there are a few players who might make sense.

Isaac Howard is a budding offensive prospect who needs to play for a team that can play him in the top six. If the coaching staff doesn’t trust him enough to play him in the top two forward lines, it’s time for the team to move on.

Kasperi Kapanen, Mattias Janmark, Max Jones, Alex Formenton, and Mathieu Joseph are all forwards on expiring contracts.

Another potential black-horse trade candidate is Tristan Jarry. He makes over five million this year and next season. The only catch to a Jarry deal is if the Red Wings are on his 12-team no-trade list.

Right now, the Red Wings have John Gibson and Daniil Tarasav in net. This leaves the team with a few decisions to make. The Red Wings could acquire a goalie like Jarry to insulate them from the uncertainty around Tarasov and Gibson’s injury history.

Either way, the Oilers have pieces that could pique the Red Wings’ interest. Whether or not there is enough interest in the right pieces remains to be seen.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

2 Comments

Oilers Urged By Insider To Make Simon Edvinsson Trade

Notify of
2 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x