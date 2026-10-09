Oilers Urged By Insider To Make Simon Edvinsson Trade

The Edmonton Oilers are not afraid to make deals under Stan Bowman. However, they have to be the right deals. One NHL insider believes that the right deal for the Oilers to explore right now is for Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

Following their Spencer Stastney for Filip Hallander trade, longtime Edmonton journalist and NHL insider Jim Matheson took to social media In a post that he shared on Thursday, October 8th, he shared his thoughts on how the Oilers should pursue the young Swedish defender, Edvinsson.

“If I am Stan Bowman, like many NHL GMs I am all over seeing what it would take to get Wings D Simon Edvinsson, a younger Ekholm. He would have to make money work but Edvinsson is 6’6” and 23 and top 4 D all day long. Might be pipe-dream but I am taking my swing,” Matheson wrote.

Edvinsson is a 23-year-old defenseman. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound blueliner is currently an RFA, having just finished his entry-level contract. In the 2025-26 season, he averaged just over 22 minutes per game in 72 games.

Edmonton Oilers Would Have Competition To Acquire Simon Edvinsson

Because of the public nature of Edvinsson’s situation, there are many suitors lining up for a chance to acquire the young defender.

NHL insider, Pierre LeBrun reported this information recently.

“Boston is among a long list of teams that has shown interest in Simon Edvinsson. Believe there’s at least 10 teams that have inquired. But those teams are being told by interim GM Shawn Horcoff that his preference remains trying to re-sign the RFA. The longer this goes on, obviously a trade becomes possible. But Detroit still wants to sign him. Horcoff has full authority from ownership to get an extension done with Edvinsson, who has been offered, long-, mid- and short-term deals. There remains a sizeable gap on salary,” Lebrun wrote on Thursday, October 8th.

Seeing a team like the Boston Bruins at the top of the list is not surprising. It’s reasonable to assume that about half the NHL would be interested in Edvinsson.

Potential Oilers On The Trade Block & The Latest Trade Rumors

As far as a potential trade goes, the Oilers have some players who could find themselves on the trading block. Stastney was one, before he was traded, but Ty Emberson is another name to keep an eye on.

As far as forwards go, there are a few players who might make sense.

Isaac Howard is a budding offensive prospect who needs to play for a team that can play him in the top six. If the coaching staff doesn’t trust him enough to play him in the top two forward lines, it’s time for the team to move on.

Kasperi Kapanen, Mattias Janmark, Max Jones, Alex Formenton, and Mathieu Joseph are all forwards on expiring contracts.

Another potential black-horse trade candidate is Tristan Jarry. He makes over five million this year and next season. The only catch to a Jarry deal is if the Red Wings are on his 12-team no-trade list.

Right now, the Red Wings have John Gibson and Daniil Tarasav in net. This leaves the team with a few decisions to make. The Red Wings could acquire a goalie like Jarry to insulate them from the uncertainty around Tarasov and Gibson’s injury history.

Either way, the Oilers have pieces that could pique the Red Wings’ interest. Whether or not there is enough interest in the right pieces remains to be seen.