Edmonton Oilers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for $70M Star Forward

After losing their season opener against the Vancouver Canucks in overtime, the Edmonton Oilers have been on a real tear.

The Oilers are currently on a five-game winning streak and have yet to lose a game in regulation. With this, Edmonton is showing clear signs of bouncing back from their tough 2025-26 campaign this year.

Yet, when looking at the Oilers’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another high-impact winger. The Oilers are not getting much offensive production from their players besides Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Vasily Podkolzin. Due to this, it would not be surprising if Edmonton looked to add another top-six winger.

Now, the Oilers are being urged to make a push for one of the NHL’s top trade candidates because of it.

Oilers Urged to Swing Blockbuster Trade for $70M Star Forward

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon urged the Oilers to make a major trade for Philadelphia Flyers star forward Travis Konecny.

“The Oilers are cooking to start the year despite missing several key players, including Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and goalie Frederik Andersen. Adding Konecny to the mix would be another way to throw down the gauntlet to their Western Conference rivals,” Yerdon wrote. “Adding him could be the kind of move that finally brings the Cup back to Edmonton.”

The Oilers being urged to trade for Konecny is understandable. They need another impactful top-six winger, and Konecny undoubtedly fits that description. He has shown throughout his career that he can produce strong offense. Due to this, he could thrive playing with superstars like McDavid and Draisaitl in Edmonton.

Konecny has recorded at least 24 goals and 61 points in each of his previous four seasons. He has also scored over 30 goals in that span twice and recorded 76 points in 2024-25. With this, he would be a major pickup for the Oilers if acquired.

However, Konecny also has an $8.75 million cap hit through the 2032-33 season. With this, successfully trading Konecny would be very challenging for a team with limited cap space like Edmonton. He would also need to approve a trade to Edmonton, as he has a full no-movement clause.

Should the Oilers Make This Move?

If Konecny is open to the idea of playing for the Oilers, they would be wise to at least kick tires on him. Bringing in Konecny would make the Oilers’ forward group look significantly stronger on paper. He would give McDavid another star winger to work with, which would be massive for Edmonton.

Yet, it would cost the Oilers a significant trade offer to have any chance of landing Konecny if he’s open to a move. However, with Edmonton in their Stanley Cup window, it could be worth the risk to get him.