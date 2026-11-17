Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said he’s “prepared to wait as long as necessary” on the Dylan Larkin trade. Now, it looks like he’s doing more than waiting, he’s actively boycotting one specific team, refusing to trade the star forward to the Minnesota Wild.

It’s a bold stance for a general manager who hasn’t secured a full-time job, and it raises a question: is Horcoff putting his own future on the line?

A Standoff With Larkin

Larkin, 30, requested a trade in June and has since approved a 10-team list. He’s in the fourth year of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract with a no-trade clause, which gives him real control over where he lands. Detroit wants him to add six to eight more teams, reportedly including Montreal, Boston, Los Angeles and Buffalo. His agent, Pat Brisson, has drawn a line in the sand, saying his client has “had enough.”

It’s unclear whether that’s specifically why the Red Wings are refusing to trade with the Wild, but many believe it’s part of it.

The other part is that Larkin left the team and is refusing to live up to his contract. He clearly wants to go to Minnesota and until he gets what he wants, he’s not playing.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that he believes that from the ownership level down, Detroit has decided not to trade Larkin to the Wild, simply because the team doesn’t want to give him what he wants. If that’s accurate, Horcoff may be carrying out a decision that reaches beyond him. But he’s the one who will wear the results.

Why This Could Backfire

Horcoff took over after Steve Yzerman, who had clashed with Larkin, was fired July 15. Inheriting a mess is one thing, but prolonging it is another.

Every week Larkin sits, his trade value and Detroit’s leverage are at risk. Ownership has already taken a PR beating over how it handled Larkin (and Simon Edvinsson), and turning down a good deal for the sake of pride wouldn’t help. Not to mention, interim GMs are usually judged on whether they steady the ship. Two unhappy stars and a stalemate isn’t steady.

That second star, Simon Edvinsson, is an unsigned restricted free agent who also wants out and faces a Dec. 1 signing deadline. Horcoff is reportedly seeking a “big ask” on both players.

Is Guerin Being Shafted?

Detroit has little reason to reward a player who walked away from a contract he signed, and caving could set a precedent for the whole locker room. Minnesota’s Bill Guerin has said only that nobody knows what he offered “except Detroit,” but that one comment alone might have backed him into a corner.

The fact that Guerin confirmed he’s been dealing with the Wild isn’t necessarily helping the situation. It’s not technically tampering, but it confirms the Wild are interested in a player from the Red Wings, which is teetering on the edge of tampering. It will be intriguing to see if the league takes a closer look.

Meanwhile, Horcoff’s hard line is either a smart play for leverage or a costly misread. If Larkin opens his list or Minnesota raises its bid, he looks disciplined. If the stalemate lingers, Edvinsson’s deadline passes and the return shrinks, “prepared to wait” will sound a lot like a GM who ran out of time.