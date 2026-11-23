Dylan Larkin might be a proud Michigan native, but the Montreal Canadiens’ newest star has stronger connections to Canada than many fans realize.

The 30-year-old Michigan native spoke to the media in Montreal on Monday following the trade, where he talked about his surprising ties to Canada.

Dylan Larkin Reveals Surprising Family Connection to Canada

Larkin spent his entire NHL career with Detroit before Sunday’s trade. Before that, he grew up as one of the most talented youngsters playing hockey in the state of Michigan.

So, moving to Canada, and a French-speaking province at that, represents a huge chance. Larkin admitted as much during Monday’s press conference.

However, Canada is hardly unfamiliar territory.

“My dad is Canadian, my wife is Canadian,” Larkin said, according to Sportsnet. “Montreal is such a great city, it has so much to offer. Myself and my whole support system are so excited for something new.”

Larkin’s Canadian roots extend beyond his immediate family.

His father, Kevin Larkin, grew up in Scarborough, Ontario, before moving to the United States to play college soccer at the University of Southern Indiana.

According to a February 2025 Toronto Star profile, Larkin’s grandmother still lived in Scarborough at the time, while his uncle Jimmy represented Canada internationally as a soccer goalkeeper.

It’s an interesting family history for a player who has spent much of his hockey career representing the United States internationally.

Larkin helped the Americans capture gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics and has been a prominent member of the U.S. national team.

Now, he’ll be playing his home games in one of Canada’s most passionate hockey markets.

“To be in a great city like Montreal, where it means so much to put that jersey on, with its history and the great players and great teams before,” Larkin said.

Larkin Explains Why Montreal Was an Appealing Destination

Larkin’s arrival in Montreal came after months of uncertainty surrounding his future with the Red Wings.

The former Detroit captain requested a trade during the offseason, and the situation eventually escalated into a standoff that kept him out of the lineup. He forfeited around $1 million in salary while he awaited a trade.

Earlier reports suggested Larkin preferred a move to an American franchise, making his eventual destination somewhat surprising.

However, Larkin insisted Monday that Montreal was always a legitimate possibility.

“Montreal was always an option for me, and a great option,” Larkin said. “It was somewhere I wanted to be. I’m really happy to be here right now.”

The Canadiens made a significant investment to acquire him, sending Detroit a package featuring top prospect Michael Hage and two first-round picks.

Larkin also spoke enthusiastically about joining a talented Montreal roster and working with head coach Martin St. Louis.

He acknowledged the passionate reception he received when Canadiens fans chanted “We Want Larkin!” during Detroit’s visit to the Bell Centre in October.

“Sitting here today, looking back on it, it just shows the passion,” Larkin said. “It was another really cool experience.”