Just like everyone predicted, Dylan Larkin is a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

The former Detroit Red Wings captain will now play for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis as the Habs now go all-in for the Stanley Cup.

While it might take Larkin less time than many anticipated to adjust to life in Canada, there’s another strange connection that might help him connect with his new bench boss pretty quickly.

Martin St. Louis Also Requested Trade From Steve Yzerman

Long before becoming Montreal’s head coach, St. Louis was one of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s biggest stars.

The former Hart Trophy winner spent parts of 13 seasons with Tampa Bay, helping the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2004 and eventually becoming the team’s captain.

However, his relationship with then-Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman deteriorated during the 2013-14 season.

The tension became public when St. Louis was initially left off Canada’s roster for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yzerman, who also served as Team Canada’s executive director, was responsible for assembling the roster.

Although St. Louis eventually joined the Olympic team as an injury replacement for Steven Stamkos, the situation contributed to his desire for a change.

St. Louis requested a trade, and on March 5, 2014, Yzerman sent his captain to the New York Rangers in a blockbuster deal involving Ryan Callahan and two first-round draft picks.

“We’d like to thank Marty for everything he has done on and off the ice during his outstanding 13-year career in Tampa Bay,” Yzerman said in a statement at the time, according to NBC Sports.

“But in the end we honored his request today.”

St. Louis later acknowledged that his Olympic disappointment wasn’t the only reason behind his departure. Family considerations also played an important role.

He eventually made peace with the situation, explaining that he respected Yzerman despite disagreeing with some of his decisions.

Now, more than a decade later, St. Louis finds himself coaching another former captain who requested a trade from Yzerman.

Dylan Larkin’s Red Wings Exit Mirrors St. Louis’ Departure

Larkin’s move to Montreal followed a lengthy dispute with the Red Wings organization.

The 30-year-old requested a trade in June after Detroit missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.

He subsequently lost the captaincy and was suspended without pay after declining to continue playing for the organization.

The Canadiens finally acquired Larkin on November 22 in a blockbuster package involving top prospect Michael Hage and two first-round picks.

Like St. Louis in 2014, Larkin left the franchise where he had become a cornerstone player after requesting a trade while Yzerman was general manager.

The similarities are striking, although the circumstances aren’t identical.

St. Louis’ dispute involved his initial exclusion from Canada’s Olympic team, while Larkin’s departure came amid Detroit’s prolonged struggles and uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s direction.

Larkin also hasn’t publicly explained every factor behind his trade request.

Nevertheless, the shared experience could prove valuable as Larkin adjusts to his new surroundings.

St. Louis understands the challenges of leaving a longtime NHL home under difficult circumstances, including the scrutiny that accompanies a high-profile trade request.

He also knows what it’s like to begin a new chapter with enormous expectations.

After joining the Rangers in 2014, St. Louis helped New York reach the Stanley Cup Final that spring.

Twelve years later, he’ll have an opportunity to aid Larkin in helping the Canadiens accomplish something similar.