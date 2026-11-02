Canadiens Could Make Smarter Move by Passing on Dylan Larkin

The Montreal Canadiens have made it clear they are interested in upgrading down the middle. Dylan Larkin would be an obvious solution, but landing the Detroit Red Wings center is becoming increasingly complicated.

The reported asking price is substantial, and Montreal still needs to convince Larkin that it is a destination he would consider. Even with the Canadiens having the assets to put together an interesting package, there is no guarantee a deal gets done.

That does not mean Kent Hughes should abandon the search for help.

Instead, the Canadiens could look at younger centers who have not necessarily reached their full potential. They might not provide Larkin’s immediate production, but they could offer a longer-term fit with Montreal’s emerging core.

And there is no reason to rush into an expensive deal just because a big name is available.

Canadiens Could Explore Shane Wright and Danila Yurov

Two names worth watching as potential targets are Shane Wright and Danila Yurov.

Neither has been established as a Montreal trade target, but both represent the kind of younger center the Canadiens should be considering if the Larkin situation falls apart.

Wright is particularly interesting. The former fourth-overall pick got traded to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The deal was a 1-for-1 for another former first-rounder, Matthew Wood. That’s something the Canadiens could have done. However, the uncertainty surrounding Wright likely turned off Montreal.

But if he shows a considerable improvement in Nashville, the Habs might consider Wright as a possibility down the line, so long as the price isn’t prohibitive.

Yurov is another intriguing possibility. The Minnesota Wild forward has reportedly been discussed as a major piece in Minnesota’s pursuit of Larkin. That alone tells us he is viewed as a valuable young asset, even if the Wild would be reluctant to move him for anything other than a significant upgrade.

For Montreal, either player would represent a different kind of investment than Larkin. The Canadiens would be betting on future production rather than paying a premium for an established first-line center.

There is also a practical consideration. Montreal should not make Michael Hage available simply to acquire another young center. Hage is an important part of the organization’s long-term plans, and his development could eventually provide an internal solution down the middle.

The Canadiens have options. They should be careful not to trade away the very future they are trying to build.

Habs Don’t Have to Force a Move After Suzuki’s Absence

The other reason Montreal can afford to be patient is that its current center depth has performed better than expected.

Nick Suzuki’s absence could have exposed a significant weakness. Instead, Jake Evans, Phillip Danault and the rest of the supporting cast have helped the Canadiens win five consecutive games.

Evans has been particularly impressive, recording two goals and three assists while winning 55.3 percent of his faceoffs during Suzuki’s five-game absence. Danault has also taken on a heavier workload, providing the defensive reliability and experience that Montreal needs.

That does not mean Evans is suddenly a first-line center or that the Canadiens no longer need an upgrade. Suzuki remains essential to the team’s offensive identity, and the current arrangement will look different once he returns.

But it does give Hughes some breathing room.

Montreal does not have to chase Larkin at any cost or make a questionable trade simply to address a perceived weakness. The organization can continue evaluating its internal options while monitoring younger centers who might become available.

If the right opportunity presents itself, Hughes should pursue it. Otherwise, patience might be the better strategy.

The Canadiens are building something that should last beyond this season. They should not sacrifice that long-term vision just because Larkin happens to be available.