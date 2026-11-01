Canadiens May Have Found Another Answer to Center Problem

The Montreal Canadiens might be discovering that they have more answers down the middle than they initially thought.

Montreal extended its winning streak to five games with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, doing so without captain Nick Suzuki for the entire stretch. Jake Evans has taken on a much larger role, while veterans throughout the lineup have helped keep the team moving in the right direction.

Josh Anderson was the standout against Pittsburgh, scoring twice and adding an assist. Chris Kreider also contributed a goal and an assist, while Evans continued to handle responsibilities that would normally fall to Suzuki.

That matters beyond the standings.

The Canadiens entered this season with questions about their center depth and whether Kent Hughes would need to make a significant move to address it. But five consecutive wins without their captain have changed the conversation. Montreal may not need to rush into the trade market after all.

And that could be particularly important with two major names potentially available.

Canadiens May Have More Time to Find a Center Upgrade

There is a difference between needing a center and needing one immediately.

The Canadiens could still benefit from adding another high-end option down the middle. Suzuki remains the team’s most important center, and Evans is not necessarily a long-term replacement for the offensive production Montreal loses when its captain is unavailable.

But Evans has done an impressive job filling the gap.

During Suzuki’s five-game absence, Evans has recorded two goals and three assists, posted a plus-11 rating and won 55.3 percent of his faceoffs. He has also averaged more than 17 minutes per game, a substantial increase for someone who normally occupies a fourth-line role.

Phillip Danault has also taken on heavier responsibilities, giving Montreal another dependable veteran option.

That does not mean the Canadiens should abandon their search for an upgrade. It does suggest they have enough internal depth to avoid making a desperate move simply because the position needs attention.

And that could buy Hughes some valuable time.

Dylan Larkin remains an intriguing possibility, although Montreal is not currently on his reported 10-team trade list. Detroit has continued exploring trade options, and the Canadiens could potentially revisit the situation if Larkin becomes open to joining them.

Rather than overpaying for whatever center happens to be available, Montreal can afford to wait for a situation that makes sense.

Kucherov Could Give Habs Another Reason to Be Patient

There is also the Nikita Kucherov situation.

According to reporting surrounding the Tampa Bay superstar’s trade request, Kucherov would consider playing in Montreal. Elliotte Friedman has indicated that the Canadiens are among the Canadian destinations on his list, creating another potentially significant opportunity for Hughes.

Kucherov would obviously represent a different kind of acquisition than Larkin. He is an elite winger who could immediately transform Montreal’s top six and give the organization another superstar alongside its emerging young core.

The question is how much the Canadiens would need to surrender and, just as importantly, what kind of contract Kucherov would expect.

Montreal does not need to scramble to make either deal happen. The internal candidates are keeping the team competitive, and Suzuki’s eventual return should give the coaching staff another opportunity to evaluate how the pieces fit together.

That is an enviable position for Hughes.

The Canadiens can remain interested in major upgrades without treating either situation as an emergency. If Larkin becomes available on terms Montreal can accept, the organization can explore it. If Kucherov becomes a realistic possibility, Hughes can assess the cost.

Five straight wins without Suzuki have not eliminated Montreal’s need for more talent. They have simply given the Canadiens something every team wants when navigating the trade market: time and options.