Nashville Predators Lineup News Before Clash with Vegas

The Nashville Predators are home for a three-game homestand this week. Tonight, they open play against the Vegas Golden Knights, who are coming off a 4-2 loss in Minnesota.

While Nashville gets Vegas on the back half of a back-to-back this evening, picking up a win won’t be easy.

“The mindset is staying the same, trying to win the week,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said on Tuesday morning.

“We understand where we’re at and where we want to go. These games are very important for us, and we have to have focus, compete level, and execution that we’ve had for the most part to start.”

Before tonight’s game, the status of two injured players remained the same. Brunette said that goalie Justus Annunen and forward Mavrik Bourque were both game-time decisions and considered day-to-day.

Annunen could come off IR today if he is deemed healthy enough to support Saros. Nashville won’t rush him back as they’ve allowed him to get back up to speed in practices.

Juuse Saros first off the ice on Tuesday

After having the night off last Saturday, goaltender Juuse Saros will be in net tonight for the Nashville Predators. He was the first goalie off the ice following a highly attended optional skate.

So far, he’s 2-1-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Goalie Matt Murray was on the ice as well and is likely here to back up Saros since Annunen is still on injured reserve.

Murray got his first NHL start since January 8, 2024, and lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Ottawa Senators. It was a good feeling for the goaltender to be back in the NHL after primarily starting for the Milwaukee Admirals for the last two years.

“It was so exciting. I wish that time in between games was a lot quicker, but regardless it was so exciting to get that opportunity,” Murray said. “It was something I was working really hard for and something I really wanted to take advantage of.”

Now that Murray has that game on film, he’s hoping that will show all other 31 NHL teams that he could belong in a future role should it be advantageous for him.

“I’m capable. I think that’s been a big thing for me, continuing to prove through my game that I belong. That’s what I’ve been trying to do,” Murray said.

Should Annunen be out any longer this week, then Nashville could see Murray back out there after keeping in the fight last weekend in Ottawa.

Nashville is trying to play a little more connected

While the season is young, the Nashville Predators are still trying to establish chemistry across the board. From new linemates to system changes, it’s been evident that Nashville can play a strong game.

However, the consistent play has only come in spurts for the Predators.

Forward Ross Colton shared why that’s a feeling for the team going into an important homestand.

“When you don’t play with guys for a while, guys have different styles of play, so I think it’s going to be more minutes playing together,” Colton said. “Feeling where guys are on the ice and stuff like that. Being connected in the offensive zone. It’s just slash and be connected around the puck.”

Nashville will have an opportunity to learn more about their game tonight as they take on the Golden Knights during the NHL Frozen Frenzy slate.

Expected Predators lineup

*barring any changes during Nashville’s warm-up*

Stamkos – O’Reilly – Marchessault

Forsberg – Wood – Hoglander

Colton – Pinchuk – Kerfoot

Schaefer – Drury – Edstrom

Hague – Josi

Skjei – Perbix

Struble – Wilsby