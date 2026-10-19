New York Rangers Trade Pitch Acquires $51.2M Goalie in Necessary Move

The New York Rangers could look to acquire a goalie amid Igor Shesterkin’s injury.

Shesterkin is out for the season, and the Rangers should look to acquire a goalie to help the team compete this season. New York still has a good roster and needs to make a move ASAP.

The Rangers have been linked to several goalies, but no move has been made yet.

Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring John Gibson

The Rangers are expected to pursue a goalie, and there is one name who makes a lot of sense due to his contract.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Rangers acquiring John Gibson from the Detroit Red Wings in a move that makes sense for both sides.

Rangers acquire:

Red Wings acquire:

Nathan Aspinall

2027 third-round pick

The proposed deal makes sense as New York acquires Gibson, who’s a legit starting goalie in the NHL, for a mid-round pick and a young forward.

Gibson is in the final year of his eight-year, $51.2 million deal and could very well be moved, especially with Detroit struggling. Gibson could be the Rangers’ starting goalie, while Joonas Korpisalo will be the backup once he’s healthy. It’s also perfect that he’s a free agent at year’s end, so New York can let him walk after it. He’s 2-3-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .873 SV%.

In return, the Rangers would give up a third-round pick, but they own theirs and Utah’s, so giving up one of them isn’t a huge deal.

Aspinall, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-7 forward who was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He’s playing in the AHL and has recorded 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 8 games. He had 94 points in the OHL a year ago.

New York Looking for Goalie Help

With Shesterkin out for the season, the Rangers are indeed looking for goalie help.

New York has begun scouting goalies and talking to teams, according to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger.

“They are making calls around the league, especially with the experienced goaltenders around the National Hockey League, and especially with those who have limited term,” Dreger said on Insider Trading. “But again, they’re not panicking in this situation.

“Dylan Garand will get a great opportunity here to run with the ball. They’ve got Joonas Korpisalo, who’s still a few weeks away from being able to return. So if this strong start goes off the rails in the near future, maybe the appetite for that urgency changes for Chris Drury and the Rangers.”

The Rangers are off to a 6-3-1 start.