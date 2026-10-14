New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands $36M Champion Goalie in Bold Move

The New York Rangers were dealt some horrible injury news last week. This is because Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending lower-body injury against the Washington Capitals.

Now, the Rangers have some serious question marks between the pipes. Goalie prospect Dylan Garand has done a good job early for New York while Shesterkin and Joonas Korpisalo are sidelined. However, there is no question that the Rangers would be wise to add another goalie, with Shesterkin being done for the year.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stands out as a fascinating option for New York. The 33-year-old has been in need of a fresh start for a while now and could benefit from a move to the Rangers.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Rangers acquire Binnington from St. Louis.

Rangers Get:

Jordan Binnington

Blues Get:

Joonas Korpisalo

Dylan Roobroeck

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

With this trade, the Rangers would be bringing in a proven starting goalie with a great resume in Binnington. The Blues, on the other hand, would most notably add a 6-foot-7 forward prospect in Roobroeck and a second-round pick. As for Korpisalo, he could slot well as the Blues’ backup.

Why Binnington Could Be Available for the Rangers

With Joel Hofer being the Blues’ starting goalie, it would not be surprising if they traded Binnington this season. He has been the subject of trade rumors for years now and would make sense for St. Louis to move as they continue their retool.

Binnington is also in the final season of his contract. Thus, if the Blues do not plan to re-sign him, it would be smart for them to shop him. Even if he has had his struggles in recent seasons, his past success should lead to teams calling. With the Rangers needing another true starting goalie, it would make sense if they brought in a veteran like Binnington.

Binnington has also developed a reputation for coming up clutch in big moments. He was a major reason why the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019. He also led Canada to win the 4 Nations Face-Off championship in 2025. With this, he has had some big moments and would be fascinating for New York to take a chance on.

Binnington Could Bounce Back With the Rangers

Binnington has had a tough start to the season, as evidenced by his .847 save percentage in two appearances. He also had an .873 save percentage in 41 games for the Blues in 2025-26. With this, he has had struggles.

However, when looking at Binnington’s resume, it is fair to wonder if he could bounce back with the Rangers. Just back in 2024-25, he had a 28-22-5 record, a .900 save percentage, and a 2.69 goals-against average with the Blues. This was after he had a strong .913 save percentage for St. Louis in 2023-24. With this, he could be worth taking a gamble on for the Rangers with Shesterkin done for the season.