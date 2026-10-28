New York Rangers Trade Idea Lands Canadiens’ $9.5 Million Goalie

Despite losing star goalie Igor Shesterkin to a pretty brutal season-ending injury, the New York Rangers have actually been a pretty surprising team in the NHL to start the new year.

Looking up to the Hurricanes, the Rangers are second in the Metro Division, which might not be what many NHL pundits would have predicted. However, with that being said, New York still could be in the market to acquire a new netminder.

Recently, in a rumors piece for Bleacher Report.com, writer Adam Gretz suggests the Rangers link with the Montreal Canadiens on a trade that would net goalie Sam Montembeault.

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Rangers Trade Suggestion to Acquire Sam Montembeault

The big news across the National Hockey League this week was Connor Hellebuyck being traded to the New Jersey Devils.

Well, that spurred a slew of trade ideas from BR’s Gretz, and the Rangers were at the top of his ‘4 NHL trade ideas’, being urged to acquire Sam Montembeault: