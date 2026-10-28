New York Rangers Trade Idea Lands Canadiens’ $9.5 Million Goalie

Despite losing star goalie Igor Shesterkin to a pretty brutal season-ending injury, the New York Rangers have actually been a pretty surprising team in the NHL to start the new year.
Looking up to the Hurricanes, the Rangers are second in the Metro Division, which might not be what many NHL pundits would have predicted. However, with that being said, New York still could be in the market to acquire a new netminder.
Recently, in a rumors piece for Bleacher Report.com, writer Adam Gretz suggests the Rangers link with the Montreal Canadiens on a trade that would net goalie Sam Montembeault.
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Rangers Trade Suggestion to Acquire Sam Montembeault
The big news across the National Hockey League this week was Connor Hellebuyck being traded to the New Jersey Devils.
Well, that spurred a slew of trade ideas from BR’s Gretz, and the Rangers were at the top of his ‘4 NHL trade ideas’, being urged to acquire Sam Montembeault:
“What might make more sense for the Rangers is simply finding a short-term rental option for the rest of this season. One name that could be available and make sense: Montreal’s Sam Montembeault. The Canadiens have two young goalies that they really like, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, who should be the future, while Montembeault is in the final year of his contract and likely the odd man out. He has had some really good seasons in the past and could be a solid veteran to accompany Garand for this season.”
Montembeault is linked to a three-year, $9.5 million deal, but this shouldn’t be as much of an issue if the Rangers are serious about contending in the Metro for the whole season.
New York could then offer the Canadiens a 6-8-caliber forward on its roster, along with a prospect or draft pick to entice Montreal enough to deal Montembeault, who is currently sidelined with an injury.
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