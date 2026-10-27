Rangers a Trade Fit For 4 Nations and Stanley Cup Hero Goalie

With Connor Hellebuyck off the market, teams searching for goaltending help are running out of big names. The next one to watch could be St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, and the New York Rangers may be the most logical landing spot.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Binnington is now the “most intriguing name” available for clubs seeking an experienced goalie. Johnston acknowledges, “There are some warning signs with his play over the past year or two, but his long-term track record remains a source of comfort. Binnington has often delivered his best performances in circumstances where the lights are brightest.”

Why the Blues Might Move On

Playing time is a big part of the story. Joel Hofer has taken control of the No. 1 job in St. Louis, leaving Binnington fighting for starts. He’s also a pending unrestricted free agent, which always fuels trade speculation. If there’s one thing Binnington is known for, it’s being proud. If he believes there isn’t a regular spot for him with the Blues, how long will he be comfortable?

This is especially true if he sees the Rangers desperately needing goaltending help and a great opportunity there.

Johnston notes he has a 10-team no-trade list, so his approval will matter for any destination.

The Rangers’ Goalie Problem

New York has been hit hard by Igor Shesterkin’s injury. The Rangers brought in James Reimer on a PTO, but he allowed several goals in his debut. Playing against the Los Angeles Kings, Reimer allowed goalsed three goals on eight shots. To make matters worse, he has already picked up an injury of his own.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said he held him out of Tuesday’s practice as a precaution after Reimer felt something that morning. He’s listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and it doesn’t sound serious, but it adds to the uncertainty in net.

The Rangers have reportedly discussed Binnington, John Gibson, and Anthony Stolarz as potential acquisitions. The Maple Leafs are unlikely to move Stolarz given his strong play and Sergei Bobrovsky’s slower start. Binnington is a proven starter who could help keep New York in the playoff race, and as a pending UFA, he’s a low-commitment option. If it doesn’t work out, the Rangers can part ways this summer, with Shesterkin expected to return.

What the Blues Will Decide

Binnington is scheduled to start tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. The Blues are 5-5-1, which isn’t impressive, but it’s far too early to say they’re already looking to move on from their star goaltender of the past.

But if that’s how they see him—a goalie of the past—Binnington might be better suited elsewhere.

For now, the Rangers have the need, and Binnington has the résumé and the expiring contract. Whether a trade comes together will depend on how the Blues’ season unfolds and how quickly New York’s goalie picture clears up.

The Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Utah Mammoth could also be interesting options. Each missed out on Hellebuyck and all kicked tires on the trade.