NY Rangers Goalie Ties NHL Record In Debut That Lasted One Period

The NY Rangers called on James Reimer to start Monday night’s game vs. the LA Kings. In the process, Reimer tied a record.

Reimer’s debut with the Rangers lasted just one period. He stopped five of eight shots before Dylan Garand replaced him. But Reimer can now say he is part of an NHL record.

Per Field Level Media via Reuters, Reimer “…tied Cam Talbot’s NHL record for the most teams ​by a goalie.”

Reimer and Talbot have suited up for nine teams. Talbot hit that mark earlier in the season when he made his Columbus Blue Jackets debut. Reimer joined him by starting against a team that, ironically, is one of the teams Talbot spent time with.

He started his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2010-11. Reimer also recorded his best season in Toronto in 2012-13, when he posted a .924 save percentage, a 2.46 GAA, and four shutouts. He finished with a .548 quality starts percentage that year.

James Reimer Ties NHL Record Despite Getting Pulled In NY Rangers Debut

While Reimer got off to a rough start on Monday night, he has shown he can be a quality backup even at an advanced age. During his previous stop with the Ottawa Senators, Reimer finished 7-4-2 with an .886 save percentage, a 2.42 GAA, a shutout, and a .538 quality starts percentage.

He was also lights-out with the Buffalo Sabres in 2024-25. In what was yet another trying year for Buffalo, Reimer finished with a 10-8-2 record, an incredible .737 quality starts percentage, a .901 save percentage, a 2.90 GAA, and a shutout. Reimer also spent two games with the Anaheim Ducks that season.

While Reimer’s debut with the Rangers guaranteed that he would tie the record, it was the curious situation with the Sabres and Ducks that may have sealed the deal. In July 2024, he signed with Buffalo, only to be waived in October.

The Ducks claimed Reimer on Oct. 7 before they waived him in Nov. 2024. On Nov. 13, the Sabres claimed Reimer, and he spent the rest of the season in Buffalo. That’s the interesting history lesson of the day.

The Burning Question For James Reimer And Cam Talbot

Both Reimer and Talbot are among the oldest goaltenders in hockey, with Reimer in his age-38 season and Talbot in his age-40 campaign. The burning and obvious question is: Will either of them start for a tenth franchise and hold the record for themselves?

That will be fun to watch going forward, and whether Reimer will get into a groove with New York following his poor outing. Regardless of what happens, it is clear that Reimer and Talbot remain two respected veteran goaltenders in this league. If a team is looking for veteran help, both have shown in recent years that they are still willing to step up.

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see if and when the NY Rangers turn to Reimer again. If so, he will get an opportunity to put that poor start behind him and show that he can still play quality minutes in the net.