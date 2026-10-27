Why Rangers Pulled James Reimer in Goalie Debut for Dylan Garand

The New York Rangers turned to James Reimer in goal on Monday night.

With Igor Shesterkin out for the season and Joonas Korpisalo still out with an injury, too, the Rangers have been looking for some kind of established presence to join Dylan Garand in their goalie rotation.

For those who tuned in a bit late, then, there was likely some surprise to see Garand in goal in the second period and beyond.

But that wasn’t a mistake — Reimer had started. He just got pulled after only one period.

Why Did Rangers Pull James Reimer?

The Rangers pulled Reimer because he got shelled in the first period.

Reimer faced nine shots in the first period. He gave up three goals.

In fact, Reimer gave up a goal on the first shot he faced.

And then he gave up a goal on the second shot he faced.

It was a nightmare start for Reimer, and it was proof that the Rangers still haven’t solved their goalie dilemma.

James Reimer has been pulled in his Rangers debut, as Dylan Garand takes over in net to start the 2nd period 😳 Reimer allowed 3 goals on 9 shots in the 1st period (9.00 GAA, .667 SV%) 😬 https://t.co/ndE5rB3H4e — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 27, 2026

James Reimer Stats

Reimer is an established NHL regular, but he’s now 38 years old, so it’s not a given he can bring that to New York.

In his career, Reimer has a 232-191-67 record with 32 shutouts.

He has a career 2.87 goals against average and a career 90.9 save percentage.

Reimer has suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and now the Rangers.

Reimer played in 14 games a season ago for the Senators and was 7-4-2 with an 88.6 save percentage and a 2.42 goals against average. He split the prior season with the Ducks and the Sabres, playing 24 games in total.

At best, Reimer is a stopgap option for the Rangers.

On Monday night, he was far from his best, and it meant instead of playing three periods, Reimer just ended up with one period of action before he got to watch the rest of the game from the bench.